Kim Kardashian has called herself a “loser”. Time to lie down for a while

Poor Kim Kardashian. Depending on the outlet you’re looking at, she is sometimes the most beautiful woman in the world, but other times she is just the most famous or recognizable. She’s just a billionaire and she’s only dating Hollywood darling Pete Davidson. She has only four adorable children and a series of successful businesses. She grew up alone in an affluent Los Angeles suburb surrounded by alliterative sisters Kourtney and Khloé (and her poor brother Rob whose name begins with another letter – but don’t worry, Kendall and Kylie followed her). They only had a swimming pool!

Bearing in mind this almost unimaginable degree of success and privilege, the world has been a little perplexed to hear that, according to a recent interview with Charm magazine, Kim “considers” herself a “loser”.

Apparently used to being underestimated by the people around her, Kim went on to explain that she finds that dynamic empowering rather than threatening: “If nothing else, I like someone to be pleasantly surprised and perhaps expect less. [Then] be amazed when I perhaps give them more than they thought I would ever give them ”.

Plus, it’s not the first time Kim has described herself like this. Speaking on the Hoda Kotb podcast Make room in April, Kim said she had “always been the underdog, always”.

You and me both, girl! Even though Kim and I don’t have a great deal of kommon, I recognize how being underestimated can push you. But unlike Kim, I’m not so sure it’s the kind of fuel you should be embracing.

I moved home last week, something that has become an art after five moves in as many years (out of necessity rather than choice). There is the cleaning at the end of the lease, the theft of cardboard boxes from the kindly behind the scenes of the supermarkets and the frantic search for men with vans.

Try lifting something bigger than a shopping bag in front of a moving man and watch the panic rise in his eyes. While specific responses range from downright rude (“PUT IT DOWN – YOU ARE NOT STRONG ENOUGH”), to infantilizing (“Take this love, it’s light”), the implied message is always the same: you can not do anything. My reaction is to my detriment. “Oh yeah?” I say silently in my head: “Just look”. As well-meaning as the tip is, nothing will make me pick up something ridiculously heavy faster than a man offering to help me carry it.

My version of subverting expectations is less like running more tasks and more like dropping furniture on tiptoe, but they’re really toxic swings and toxic rounds. Certain groups of people assume that others are useless and then applaud condescendingly when they show any semblance of competence. This kind of insidious underestimation can also affect people based on their class, race and disability.

And while it’s a sombre, brotherly comfort to think that no privilege can isolate you, I think even Kim should admit that she’s pretty in the grand scheme of things. As such, people without her amazing resources (i.e. nearly everyone in the world) who might call themselves more credibly losers might be excused for snorting at her self-congratulatory comments. Having been successful not so much against all odds as swimming against them, a fish carried on by a #blessed current, Kim’s insistence on calling himself a loser is laughable at best, deaf at worst.

In many ways, Kim Kardashian is the embodiment of the American dream, so perhaps it’s no surprise that she swallowed her most insidious lie. Much like the Tory’s absurd fetishization of self-reliance against the odds, the American Dream is based on fascinating difficulty while voluntarily ignoring the privilege that so often represents winning a race you started halfway down the track. Comments like Kim “Nobody Wants To Work These Days” The Kardashians give credit to people who already have all the cards in hand while blaming their dealers for not holding back enough for themselves.

By tweaking the narrative of systemic oppression and trying to paint it as an advantage, Kim keeps people struggling in systems rigged against them. Most cruelly of all, comments like hers can keep us from taking injustice seriously and keep us from doing anything about it.

As for me, my legs ached from the whole lift. Adversity might put a rocket up your ass, but sooner or later they’ll explode anyway.

