Kevin Bacon celebrated his birthday with a beautiful video singing The Beatles

No one is exempt from the passing of the years, definitely. When we think about the ages of the stars, of those people who accompanied our childhoods, whose classics are still valid, it is difficult not to be surprised.

So is the case with Kevin Bacon, the American actor turned 64 and was somewhat nostalgic about it. On her personal Twitter account, she uploaded a video playing a ukulele and singing a significant song by The Beatles. Surrounded by animals and in an evidently rural setting, he gave his followers a version of When I’m Sixty Fourthe song composed by Paul McCartney in which, precisely, is a man singing to his love if he will still love him when he reaches 64 years old (something that the former bassist of the band surpassed a few years ago).

Quickly the video was filled with interactionswith no less than 47 thousand likes and thousands of responses, wishing him a happy birthday and remembering his best films.

Kevin Bacon’s career

Born July 8, 1958, debuted in 1978 in the film animal-house, directed by John Landis. From there she landed minor roles in major movies like Friday the 13th or Diner.

His ability to adapt to dramatic, comedy and even action films led him to participate in a large number of films. His first success came with footloose, where a young 26-year-old Kevin plays a rebel with a passion for dancing. In 1990 it was directed by Joel Schumacher, perhaps the best director with whom he had worked up to that moment, and was also a cast partner of Julia Roberts. This was probably the definitive leap to the forefront of Hollywood, since a few years later he would participate in the acclaimed A Few Good Menwith Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore. After a decade plagued with success, in 2003 she starred in the best film of her filmography: Mystic RiverDirected by Clint Eastwood.

To date, his career continues, being part of the stable cast of the series City on a Hill. And let’s hope it stays that way for many more years.

