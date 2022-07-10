Kevin Bacon celebrated his birthday with a beautiful video singing The Beatles

No one is exempt from the passing of the years, definitely. When we think about the ages of the stars, of those people who accompanied our childhoods, whose classics are still valid, it is difficult not to be surprised.

So is the case with Kevin Bacon, the American actor turned 64 and was somewhat nostalgic about it. On her personal Twitter account, she uploaded a video playing a ukulele and singing a significant song by The Beatles. Surrounded by animals and in an evidently rural setting, he gave his followers a version of When I’m Sixty Fourthe song composed by Paul McCartney in which, precisely, is a man singing to his love if he will still love him when he reaches 64 years old (something that the former bassist of the band surpassed a few years ago).

