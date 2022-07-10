Kershaw’s jewel against the Cubs consumes the sixth consecutive victory for the Dodgers – AGP Deportes

San Diego, Calif. – Joc Pederson is likely to have company in the All-Star Game later this month.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón polished his case for a spot on the NL team by striking out 12 in a complete game to help the Giants climb over .500 with a 3-1 win against the Padres on Saturday night. at Petco Park. .

Rodón allowed one run on two walks and three hits, none after the second inning as he retired 22 of the last 23 batters he faced en route to giving up his first complete game since his no-hitter against Cleveland last year.

Wilmer Flores ensured that Rodón’s jewel would not go to waste, hitting a two-run homer by Luis García to break a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning.

Rodón sent in 21 straight baskets before giving a two-out walk to Luke Voit in the ninth, but struck out Jorge Alfaro with three straight 90-plus fastballs to cap his 112-pitch effort and deliver the 12th complete game. in the Majors this year.

“I think this was the best we’ve ever seen it,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “It was pretty apparent early in the game that he had stuff.”

Rodón improved to 8-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 100 innings this year, making him an obvious candidate to win his second straight All-Star on Sunday, when full rosters are announced (2:30 p.m. PT). on ESPN).

His brilliant performance provided a much-needed boost for the Giants, who entered Saturday having lost 14 of their previous 18 games and in danger of falling below .500 for the first time since last April.

“Whenever you lose several games in a row, you want to be the guy who stops it,” Rodón said. “That was the goal today, to go out there and give my best effort.”

At 42-41, the Giants still aren’t where they want to be, but they’re hoping Rodon’s gutsy performance can help inspire the turnaround they’ve been seeking for the past few weeks. They still have a lot of ground to make up, as they currently sit three games behind the Phillies for the final NL wild-card spot.

“Last time, he mentioned that we needed to play with more fire,” Kapler said. “It’s great when the guy who says that comes out and provides the fire.”

The Giants have been careful with Rodón’s workload, but felt the time was right to push him given the efficiency he showed Saturday. Relying primarily on his fastball and slider combination, Rodón induced a season-high 27 swinging strikes while also delivering his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the year. Three of his strikeouts came against Padres star Manny Machado, who had homered in the first two games of this four-game series.

“Manny is a very, very, very good hitter,” Rodon said. “A lot of respect for Manny when he’s at the plate. As for figuring it out, today was my day and today was not his. He caught me and I caught him.”

The Giants loaded the bases with no outs against Darvish in the second inning, but managed to scratch out just one run on Brandon Crawford’s sacrifice fly to left field. A fielding error by first baseman Brandon Belt allowed the Padres to tie the game in the bottom of the second, creating a deadlock that lasted until Flores hit his 10th home run of the year.

Two days after a close battle between Logan Webb and Joe Musgrove, Rodon went toe-to-toe with Yu Darvish in the second pitching matchup of this series.

“It just felt good,” Flores said. “Our pitchers have been amazing the last three weeks. It was good to pick them up today.”

Despite enduring one of their worst slumps of the year, the Giants tried to keep their spirits light before Saturday’s game, throwing a home run derby during batting practice at Evan Longoria’s suggestion. Austin Slater ended up beating Austin Wynns in the competition, eliciting many smiles and cheers from players and coaches alike. Flores, who batted earlier in the day, did not participate, noting that he instead “saved it for the game.”

Kapler said he thought the derby eased the tension and restored some good vibes in the clubhouse, which could help the Giants build momentum moving forward.

“I think this team is much better than what we have shown in the last few weeks,” said Rodón. “I think we are going in the right direction.”

