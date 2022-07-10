Kate Winslet Developed ‘Superhuman’ Power Underwater for New ‘Avatar’ Movie

Kate Winslet credit:Bang Showbiz

Kate Winslet became a real-life superhero for her role in the long-awaited new ‘Avatar’ installment.

The ‘Titanic’ star, who is no stranger to keeping her body underwater for a long period of time, learned to hold her breath for a shocking number of minutes.

Speaking to Empire about her role as Ronal, a Metkayina diver, the 46-year-old actress said she developed an ability to hold her breath in a 900,000-gallon tank of water longer than any other cast member.

“Seven minutes and 14 seconds, baby!” she proudly told the publication. “The most amazing thing for me, as a middle-aged woman, was learning something not only new, but superhuman!”

He had previously revealed that he thought he had died while rolling underwater for seven whole minutes.

The interpreter said it was “wonderful” to be underwater for such a long period, although she was aware of how dangerous it could be.

Kate also learned to freedive with the help of her husband Ned for her role in the 2009 sequel.

“You have to have someone there. Ned trained with me and managed to hold his breath pretty well. But he passed out,” the actress said.

Earlier this year, he told the Observer magazine: “It’s wonderful. Your mind completely vanishes. You can’t think of anything, you can’t make lists in your head, you just look at the bubbles below you… My first My words when I resurfaced were: ‘Am I dead?’ Yeah, I thought he was dead.”

Kate even broke the record for Tom Cruise, who shot underwater for six minutes in ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.’

“It was brilliant and I was so proud of myself and I’ll probably never be able to do it again. That was at the end of four weeks of pretty intense training and it was in the scuba tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it.” sentenced.