Kate Middleton wowed Tom Cruise with her beauty and style

Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise They met again in the women’s tennis final at Wimbledon, remember that at the beginning of the summer they met at the London premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Now the celebrities enjoyed a close final between Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

The Duchess of Cambridge was a fundamental part of the meeting since she is a sponsor of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, so in addition to watching the matches from the Royal Box, she is theThe one in charge of handing over the trophy to the winner, in this match, was Elena Rybakina.

For the daytime outing, the British royals wore a vibrant yellow dress, which she accessorized with a pair of large sunglasses. While Tom Cruise, who was watching the party a few rows behind Kate Middleton, looked dapper in a blue suit and white dress shirt, an outfit he paired with a pale blue tie.

But according to some Twitter users, the actor was not only attentive to the match but also to the Duchess of Cambridge, who captivated him.

“He is in awe of her!” “I love the way @TomCruise looks at her, delighted.” and “Wow! ¡He is looking so much at Kate Middleton! “She must have made a big impression on him at the Top Gun premiere! He seems in love!”were some of the comments from users on Twitter that captured the moment.

