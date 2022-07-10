Kate Middleton watches the Wimbledon women’s final in the royal box where Tom Cruise was also

Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon to watch the women’s final of the tournament between Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Kazakh Elena Rybakin, who won her first grand slam tournament.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge returned to Wimbledon and sat just a few rows ahead of Tom Cruise60, who recently starred in the hit “Top Gun: Maverick“.

Kate, an avid tennis player (she has a court at her Anmer Hall country house), is a sponsor of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and usually watches the games from the royal box.

Tom Cruise at Wimbledon. Photo: @wimbledon’s Instagram

the wife of prince william She wore a striking vibrant yellow dress, which she accessorized with a pair of large sunglasses, which she had already worn during her official trip to the Caribbean.

Cruise, who was accompanied by Heather McQuarriethe costume designer wife of Christopher McQuarrie, wore a blue suit and white dress shirt, an outfit she paired with a pale blue tie.

Kate previously attended the women’s final last year, where she presented the trophy to winner Ashleigh Barty of Australia.

The Duchess is also expected to be in the audience in the royal box at this Sunday’s men’s final.between the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Australian Nick Kyrgios, but this time accompanied by her husband, with whom she watched the quarterfinal match between Djokovic and the Italian Jannik Sinner on Tuesday, as well as that of Cameron Norrie, from the United Kingdom , and David Goffin, from Belgium.

