Karmaland 5 mojang fall delays the premiere of the minecraft series | twitch | Present

I know fell Mojang and Karmaland 5 fans are very angry. Fans were waiting for two hours for the premiere of the new Minecraft series, the same one that had apparently been attacked by hackers. Then, when it was believed that the transmission of the game starring the twitch streamersit is confirmed that the servers of the creators of the sandbox had gone down.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker