Karmaland 5 mojang fall delays the premiere of the minecraft series | twitch | Present

I know fell Mojang and Karmaland 5 fans are very angry. Fans were waiting for two hours for the premiere of the new Minecraft series, the same one that had apparently been attacked by hackers. Then, when it was believed that the transmission of the game starring the twitch streamersit is confirmed that the servers of the creators of the sandbox had gone down.

Vegeta777, Ruby, wyllyrex, luzu, lolita, Fargan, Staxx, AlexBy11, Mangel, quickness and IlloJuan were streaming from their Twitch channels, chatting about what the start of Karmland 5 would look like, while revealing details about what was going on with the Minecraft mod servers.

When there was hope that the errors had been fixed and the tests began so that everything went well, the Mojang servers down surprisingly. This caused the fury of viewers around the world, who made the name of the studio that created the trending block game on Twitter and other social networks.

It is because of this that the fifth season of Karmland has been postponed until sunday 10 July at the same time; that is, between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm (Spanish time).

Check here what time it would start in your country:

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 12.30pm

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras: 11:30 a.m.

Bolivia, Paraguay, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Chile: 1.30 pm

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 2.30 pm

What is Karmanand?

Despite the fact that Karmaland is a trend on social networks, many Internet users still do not know what it is, much less what it is about. That is why we will explain it to you: it is a role-playing game starring content creators from Twitter Y Youtube.

The participants are, in general, Spanish and the story takes place in a fictional town within Minecraft with a wide variety of mods, NPCs and biomes, where the protagonists must interact day by day; in addition to fulfilling the tasks entrusted by the gods.

Members of Karmaland 5

Vegeta

Willyrex

Ruby

Mangel

aLexBY11

luzu

lolita

Fargan

sTaXx

Quackity

IlloJuan.

Secondly, Quackity and IlloJuan were the last to confirm their presence at Karmaland 5. Both posted on their Twitter account an image with the letter “V”, referring to the Roman numeral 5 to announce their participation in the series of Minecraft.