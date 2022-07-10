Julia Roberts imposes the Mexican imprint on the look of her film with George Clooney – Revista Para Ti

A few days ago the trailer for the new romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney“passage to paradise“, which will be released in October this year.

In one of the scenes, the protagonist of “Pretty Woman” wears a black midi dress with a V-neckline and colorful floral prints. The skirt has a little flare and long sleeves that are slightly fitted at the wrist.

Julia Roberts with George Clooney in one of the scenes in which she wore her Mexican imprint dress. Photos: website

This traditional Mexican design is known as a huipil dress and is native to Chiapas, which the actress accompanied by a collected hairstyle with braids and a flower.

In “A Passage to Paradise” Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who travel to the paradisiacal island of Bali, Indonesia, following in the footsteps of their daughter and to prevent her from marrying and repeating the “same mistake they did, years ago.

