Jonathan Cabecita Rodríguez debuts as a scorer with América

The Uruguayan striker Jonathan Rodríguez returned to Liga MX in an environment of uncertainty because he signed with América, Cruz Azul’s rival, which was his team. However the little head He has already shown his quality with the ball and debuted as a azulcrema scorer.

In the duel against Monterrey on day 2 of the 2022 Opening of the MX League, Jonathan took the field as a starter with América and became an important factor in the attackbecause he scored the goal that meant the momentary tie for Coapa’s team.

​At minute 9, Monterrey opened the scoring for the encuentro going ahead on the scoreboardhowever America began to go to the front little by little and was generating attacking opportunities.

At minute 22, a collective play ended in a pass to little head Rodriguezwho he received the ball alone and defined in a good way to send the back of the netputting the tie on the scoreboard and appearing before the fans cream blue as the team’s new goalscorer.

Rodríguez’s goal began to generate good reviews on social networkswho mainly applauded his goalscoring nose that allowed America to get back into the game.

Later, at minute 34, Alejandro Zendejas scored the second goal for América, with which they managed to overcome the score prior to the end of the first half.

