Johnny Depp would return to acting with the sequel to an ’80s classic

Johnny Depp He would return to acting after conflicts related to the trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard that completely stopped his career. The actor had lost contracts with Disney to play Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and also his character as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’.

However, the actor’s career would be beginning to rebound with negotiations to participate in the sequel to ‘Beetlejuice’the movie of Tim Burton. The first installment of the film starred Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Geena Davis.

The actor would join ‘Beetlejuice 2’ although it is still unknown what role he will have to play. Furthermore, it was also confirmed that ‘Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian’ It will be the name of the second installment of the successful film of the 80s.

Seth Grahame-Smiththe film’s screenwriter, would be working on the development of a character to try to add Depp, however this information has not yet been confirmed.

Rumors about the participation of the ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ actor in the second part of ‘Beetlejuice’ began after Google will include the actor as a result of the distribution of the same.

So far, the participation of the original actors from 1988 has been confirmed and, according to the actress in charge of playing Lidia and Johnny Depp’s ex-partner, Winona Ryder, the story will take a 30-year leap in time. “It’s not a remake, it happens 27 years later”anticipated.

Big Screen Premiere of Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian’ Set for 2025. However, there is no exact date for its release yet.