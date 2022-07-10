Johnny Depp warns his followers about the existence of fake accounts that speak on his behalf

The personal life between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to give something to talk about after the legal process for defamation that confronted them in the Fairfax court and after the exclusive interview that Amber Heard has granted to the American network NBC last week.

However, the actor wants to turn the page as soon as possible from all the media exposure in recent weeks and is tired of receiving news about the fake profiles that impersonate him on social networks. For this reason, he has denounced in an Instagram ‘story’ the impersonations that he has suffered on this social network since he came out better in the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.



The interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean He has warned his followers in an Instagram ‘story’ about the appearance of false profiles of the actor pretending to be him. “It has come to my attention that there are fake accounts posing as me or people who work with me. I do not have any private or additional accounts on any platform,” the interpreter has advanced on his Instagram account.





“These are the only pages my team and I run where we share updates and communicate,” Johnny Depp revealed. In addition, in that same message he has added which are his official accounts on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Discord.



Johnny Depp warns about fake social media accounts Instagram/@johnnydepp

Likewise, Depp has asked his followers to be “cautious” with false profiles because “fake accounts do not give up.” He has also reported that he is trying to fix the problem. “My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this problem!”, The actor has expressed in his Instagram ‘stories’.

media trial

In the last two months, the media exposure that both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have suffered has caused the appearance of this type of false accounts of the actor to increase. Depp and Heard have faced each other in a legal process after the defamation complaint that the actor filed against his ex-wife for an article that the interpreter wrote in Washington Post in 2018.





In this article, the actress denounced having suffered abuse from her ex-partners, without mentioning Johnny Depp at any time. However, the actor considered that it was indirectly known that she was referring to him and that this damaged his public image and consequently his career in the world of acting.



Johnny Deppy Amber Heard together in 2011 AFP

For her part, Amber Heard filed a counterclaim against her ex-husband for the statements that Johnny Depp’s ex-lawyer made to a British medium in 2020. In the end, the Fairfax jury ruled that both had defamed each other, although the actor came out better. . The judge in the case has imposed a sanction of almost 10 million euros on Heard, compared to the almost 2 million that he will have to pay her.