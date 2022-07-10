Johnny Depp to return to acting in period film La Favorite

After concluding the trial for the complaint he filed against his ex-partner Amber Heard, Johnny Depp will return to acting in a period film titled the favorite.

This French production, which will star the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean will be released in Europe through Netflix, although according to Variety the platform is not behind the financing of the story.

A few weeks ago Bloomberg claimed otherwise, but a source close to the security service streaming He told the specialized media that his support for the interpreter was not that way, despite the fact that the story will reach his catalog.

The new johnny depp movie It will be in French cinemas for 15 months, but it will be after that time that it lands on Netflix, as it is not an original production of theirs.

Reports indicate that in the favoritedirected by Maïwenn, the actor will play the king louis xv and that it will be filmed in the summer for three months in places among which the Palace of Versailles.

The filmmaker will also be part of her own story as Jeanne du Barry, a countess who had a relationship with Louis XV before his death.

Johnny Depp regained public attention after the defamation trial he lived with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. After the jury’s decision, he announced that he will soon be on tour with hollywood vampiresthe band he made together with Alice Cooper.

In the midst of all this situation, the actress of Aquaman and his lawyer asked the court of Fairfax (Virginia, USA) this Friday to annul the trial between the celebrities due to an error when selecting one of the members of the jury.

According to the latest documents registered by Amber Heard’s defense, one of the members of that jury who participated in the verdict was born in 1970 when the file of the person originally summoned had the same name but was born in 1945.