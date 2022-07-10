Johnny Depp returns to dedicate himself to music, did he write a song for Amber Heard?

After the resolution of the trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard came to light, the ex-partner continues to refer to the abuse they experienced during the relationship; each in his own way. Of the two, the actor was the one who had remained more hermetic, but with his return to music they assure that in a new song he wrote, there are hidden messages for his ex-wife.

This morning, the news portal “TMZ” indicated that Depp is preparing to dedicate himself again to playing the strings of his guitar and composition. The 59-year-old actor will release an album alongside English musician Jeff Beck – with whom he recently performed in concert – entitled “18.”

According to the international source, “18” is made up of 13 tracks, of which two were written by Johnny, which is scheduled to be released next Friday, July 15. The other ten songs on the album are covers of hit songs, such as “Venus in Furs” by The Velvet Underground and “Let It Be Me” by Everly Brothers.

London’s The Sunday Times has also revealed that some of the songs have already been leaked, one of which includes Depp singing the verse: “I think you said enough for one bloody night.”

However, it was Depp himself who was responsible for clarifying that at least one of the two songs has nothing to do with the story he lived with Heard. Instead, the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” revealed that the song titled “Hedy Lamarr” was conceived to honor the actress of the same name, who has been applauded not only for her acting performance -during the beginnings of cinema-, but for her scientific work, since she was one of the inventors who laid the foundations for wireless communications that we use today, such as WiFi and Bluetooth.

It was precisely because of this composition that Beck became interested in undertaking his most recent production together with Depp; This is how he referred to it during the concert in which he had Johnny as a special guest last May: “That song is one of the reasons why I asked him to make an album with me,” said the 78-year-old musician.

“Sad Motherfucking Parade” – “Sad parade of sons of p ***” in Spanish – is the other song written by Depp and the one that has been associated with Amber Heard. The lyrics are contained by phrases like: “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch”, “if I had a penny, it wouldn’t reach your hand”, so critics have suggested that the latter would capture part of the feelings that the artist has for his ex-partner, however, the actor has not made any statement to confirm these versions.

A few days before the album can be heard in its entirety, we remember Jeff Beck’s words with which he praised Depp’s talent for music, and invited his followers and people who like rock not to prejudge Johnny for being better known. for his work on the screen, since -in reality- he was introduced to music since 1983, with the group “Rock City Angels”; he later he would be part of “Pink Grenade” and, later, to “Hollywood Vampires”.

“I haven’t had another creative partner like him in a long time (…) I hope people take him seriously as a musician because it’s hard for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll”, but he became “a force important in this disc”, revealed.

