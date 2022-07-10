Johnny Depp makes a donation to the hospital and the media highlight that he “humiliated” Amber Heard

And this type of “humiliation” occurs because among the institutions benefited by Depp is the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, linked with Heard and to whom the actress had promised a donation.

American actor Johny Depp made a series of donations to at least four charities, with which he “humiliated” his ex-wife Amberd Heard, according to international media.

The funds to be delivered came of her divorce with actor Depp, according to the newspaper Music World.

Last Wednesday, Depp’s platform Never Fear Truth (NFT) reported that it had raised almost US$800,000, which were divided into four organizations.

The promise was such that it came to light during the recent trial between the ex-husband couple.

Depp’s defense questioned Hear extensivelyd about why he didn’t donate the money, close to US$7 million, as promised in 2016.

Read also: Amber Heard asks to annul the trial against Johnny Depp due to error with the jury

Heard responded that much of it he had spent it on the demands his ex had put on him.

“I promised to donate the entirety of the charity, but when you say you buy a house, you do not pay for the whole house at once. You pay it over time.” the actress justified herself, according to the article.