Johnny Depp humiliates Amber: donates money to the hospital that she had promised

On June 1, the Virginia jury gave the verdict in the defamation lawsuit of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard for the publication of his column Washington Post in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Fairfax (United States), 05/27/2022.- Actor Johnny Depp gestures to spectators in court after closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 27 May 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse.’ (United States) EFE/EPA/Steve Helber / POOL pool image Photo: Steve Helber/POOL

The jury determined that she was also defamed, but by a former lawyer of the actor by Johnny Depp and only on one of the three occasions included in his counterclaim. For the defamation committed by the jury, the jury determined that Heard should receive compensation of $2 million.

The Virginia state court judge’s decision decided that The actress will have to pay US$15 million in total to the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”: US$10 million in compensation for damages and US$5 million in punitive damages.

Almost a month later, the actor continued with his life and this time he made important donations and hospitals, one of which is the Children’s Hospital of Los Angelesplace to which heard had promised to donate part of her divorce settlement from 7 million dollars.

Through the sale of Heath Ledger’s NFT’s(unique portraits that the actor paints of friends and famous people). Depp put digital assets up for sale and donated some $800,000 to various Australian and US hospitals and charities. The NFT’s They are a type of cryptographic token that works as a digital asset that represents real-world objects, which can be music, art, games, among other artistic creation products or services.

One of the hospitals that received important donations from Depp it was the australian hospital Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation and health centers Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charityd (London, England) the foundation Footprint Coalition Y Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

It all came to light when Camila Vazquez, Depp’s lawyer revealed at trial that Amber Heard had not donated the part of the money she received in her divorce from Johnny Depp, a figure stipulated in 7 million dollarsas he had promised to do in 2016 during the divorce process.

In her defense Amber commented: “I promised to donate the entirety to charity. When you say you’re buying a house, you’re not paying for the entire house at once. You pay it over time.” Amber then explained to defend herself against the accusations of broken promise.

