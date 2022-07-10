Johnny Depp could return to acting with an ’80s classic

The actor Johnny Depp would be preparing his return to the big screenafter winning the trial for defamation against her ex-partner, the actress Amber Heardwho was sentenced to pay 10 million dollars for damages against the 59-year-old actor.

The last movie Depp had released was The Minamata Photographer in 2020, who played W. Eugene Smith who was documenting in 1971 the events that had caused a poisoning in part of the population of the coast of Japan.

Two years later, and according to Infobae, Johnny Depp would return to acting in Beetlejuice 2which will be the sequel to Beetlejuice, a classic film from the 80s. This new installment will be directed by Tim Burton, with whom Johnny had already worked on the iconic film Scissorhands from 1990.

In 2014, talks began to record the second installment of Beetlejuice, when its protagonist, actor Michael Keaton, said that he had communicated with Tim Burton and with the gionista to begin the preparations. Now, the making of the film is a fact and already has the confirmation of its protagonists Winona Ryder and Keaton himself.

“It’s not a remake. It happens 27 years later. And I have to say it: I love Lidia (character she plays). She was a part of my life and I am really interested to know what she has done 27 years later”Ryder commented to TheDailyBeast.

Until now Johnny Depp He has not confirmed his participation, nor is it still clear what role the actor would play when his participation is confirmed. In addition, Depp is negotiating again with Disney to return to personify Jack Sparrow in a new installment of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean.

