Johnny Deep had to escape from a hotel to protect himself from fans – People – Culture

In recent weeks, the actor Johnny Depp has been in the public eye as a result of the trial in which he faced his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.for defamation of which he emerged victorious and won a lawsuit for 15 million dollars.

Since the trial began, which was televised and followed worldwide, the artist has received the support of thousands of fans, who have expressed their support and affection both publicly and on social networks.

Precisely, Depp has caused a stir on the tour he is currently doing in the UK with his friend, guitarist Jeff Beck.

This week even images of the actor being escorted by the arm from a hotel to a vehicle were knowna situation that raised some rumors about whether the actor was being removed from the place for some negative fact.

Johnny Depp is staying at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, he left a few hours ago, there were a lot of fans outside, but they didn’t let him sign autographs this time 😢🖤 pic.twitter.com/vkl0xz1WVc — ༒Justice For Johnny Depp༒ (@twiggywitch) June 6, 2022

But what really happened is that due to the high number of fans who were waiting for him at the entrance of the Grand Hotel in the city of Birminghamwhere various media photographers were also present, the actor from ‘Scissorhands’ he had to be escorted to leave the place.

In the videos that have been revealed, it can be seen how Depp has to go through a narrow corridor at the entrance. There hundreds of fans were waiting for him with shouts, objects related to the artists, among others.

For this reason, two members of the security of the place had to grab him by the arm and take him to the vehicle that was waiting for him.

In the recording of a few seconds it is shown as the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ takes advantage of the moment to quickly greet people that they were waiting for him.

Johnny Depp leaving The Grand Hotel in Birmingham….getting all the love and support he desrves!! pic.twitter.com/nsAj6wbCrV — Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ (@No_Reason_Jenz) June 6, 2022

New TikTok account and album release

This weekthe actor opened his profile on the popular social network TikTok, where in the first 24 hours he reached more than 7.4 million followers.

Depp opened his profile on the social network with a video that collects images of his followers supporting him during the trial against Amber Heard and a letter of thanks. That video has registered, so far, more than four million likes.

“We’ve been through it all together, we’ve seen it all together. We’ve walked the same path together. We’ve done the right thing together, all because you cared. And now we’ll move on together,” Depp said in his post, also posted on Instagram.

Likewise, Johnny Depp published this Thursday his new album, which is entitled ’18’, along with guitarist Jeff Beckwhich includes 13 cover songs by Motown, The Beach Boys, John Lennon, The Velvet Underground, and Killing Joke, among others, along with two original compositions by Depp.

One of the Depp-composed singles is titled “This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr,” Warner Music said in a statement.

*With information from EFE