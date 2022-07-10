John Legend, class and magical atmospheres – Chronicle

When the concerts follow one after the other it is hard to metabolize the emotions, but this is the fate of the festivals and even if the Summer lasts more than a month, there are some “blocks” made up of consecutive evenings. Last night John Legend, on the only Italian date of the European tour, returned to Piazza Napoleone for the third time, after his presence in 2007 and 2015 and after the forced postponement of the scheduled date in 2020.

The expectation of the six thousand fans present, coming from all over Italy and also from abroad, was rewarded by a show of great class, which confirmed once again how John Legend (real name John Roger Stephens) is to be considered at all effects the best black voice on the international scene. In addition to the awards won, the Grammy Awards, the Oscar and all the other awards that have also rewarded his acting and producer skills, Legend perfectly embodies the great entertainer of soul and rhythm & blues music of our times.

First of all, with an extraordinary and immediately recognizable voice and then with a repertoire that is inspired by the greats of the past of black music, but which is an original “unicum” that conquers at first listening, thanks to arrangements that are never predictable or banal and above all , ready to catch the sounds of the moment. The many successes of almost twenty years of career, from “Used to love you” and “All of me” to “Love me now” and “Glory” have been proposed in an impressive lineup and could not be otherwise, given the amount of hits that John has been able to create year after year.

Whether he sits at the piano or just concentrates on singing, the result is always splendid. And the consideration that his colleagues have of him is further proof of his skill and versatility: Jay-Z, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Barbra Streisand and Ariana Grande participated in the his albums or vice versa. And at the end of a concert full of emotions, success is inevitable and well deserved.

The evening was opened by Owenn (born Christian Owens), musician but also dancer and choreographer, who has collaborated in the past with, among others, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Lil Nas X. A pleasant performance by an artist who should have more attention in Italy too, who has well “warmed up” the audience waiting for Legend.

Paolo Ceragioli