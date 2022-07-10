Jennifer Lopez suffers an accident with her wardrobe during a presentation

Few things stop Jennifer Lopez and an accident in her dressing room during a show is not one of them. It turns out that during a private event in Qatar, López appeared on stage in a tight costume, which began to break in the butt area.

The singer had no qualms about letting it be known what had happened to her on stage by posting a video on his TikTok account in which López is seen dancing and singing in a tight onesie embroidered with glitter, which is broken at the back, letting the concertgoers see more than necessary. The images were accompanied by the popular theme “Oh No”, by Kreepa.

His fans and concertgoers quickly took the opportunity to record such an incident and share it on social networks.

Immediately afterwards, the singer was attacked in the publications, since many of the comments were criticizing her for the incident and even for her way of dancing and moving her body. Others defended her.

“Her suit broke, what a shame”, “OMG her butt is so big that it broke the jumpsuit”, “Her outfit failed her in the back… it’s broken”, “ok she’s dancing super sexy and the jumpsuit is broken behind, what a horror”, and “I think someone will be fired today”, were some of the comments that could be read.

On everyone’s lips

Recently, Lopez also made headlines after she shocked attendees at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium by introducing her daughter Emme using neutral pronouns. “I ask her to sing with me all the time, but she doesn’t. So this is a very special occasion.” The singer and actress with Puerto Rican roots commented to the audience, and then joked that it was very expensive when her daughter accompanied her on stage.

Similarly, there has also been speculation in the news media with his romantic life, rumors spread that López had secretly married the actor Ben Affleckwith whom he resumed a love relationship a few months ago.

Besides that, a few weeks ago it premiered in Netflix the documentary “Halftime”, whose main objective is to give a new context to López’s professional career. The production presents how the singer, actress and dancer prepares for her halftime show at the Super Bowl on February 20, 2020 with Shakira, in addition to tracing how the success she has had has not eliminated a series of obstacles and insecurities about his value as an artist.