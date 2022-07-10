It is the BMW number 1 in sales now in Spain despite not being on sale

As you know, SUVs are the great dominators of the market. And good proof of this is that premium brands have their best-selling models in SUVs. Although more expensive than conventional models, drivers choose the SUVs above the rest when they go to a high-end brand.

This is shown by the fact that the BMW X1 It is currently the best-selling model of the German firm. With 861 units sold in June It ranked 31st among the best sellers in Spain and the most popular BMW model. Also, accumulate 3,667 units sold between January and Juneoccupying the 37th position in the general ranking.

BMW X1

The new BMW X1 sweeps despite its somewhat high price

A BMW X1 that has just been redone. And that in its new version, in the access variant, it has a starting price of 43,895 euros, as it appears on the website of the premium firm. As we said, it is not a very affordable price. But you don’t need it to be the one BMW best seller.

The new BMW X1 measures 4,500mm long, 1,642mm high and 1,845mm wide, leaving a distance of battle of 2,723 mm and a trunk of 540 litersexpandable up to 1,600 litres. And it stands out for its renewed design, its technological level, its provision of equipment and its driving behavior.

This is the cheapest X1

In its access version, the x1 configured with one motor diesel 2.0 with 150 hp and 360 Nm of torque. It is managed by a Automatic gear change Steptronic 7v u a front-wheel drive system. is the version SDrive18D.

Thanks to this, it manages to accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds and one top speed of 208km/hwith a consumption of between 6.3 and 7 liters per 100 km

BMW X1

In equipment It comes very complete. Standard account with two digital screens, one 10.25 inches, another 10.7 inches, the live Cockpit Plus, multimedia system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, dual-zone intelligent climate control and rain sensor with automatic activation of the headlights, as well as driving assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning system, parking assistant and reversing assistant.