It happened today, 10 July 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Juventus

Despite only a few years having passed, the announcement still echoes in the eyes and ears of all football fans of the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Juventus. A sensational event for football Italianwhich materialized on 10 July 2018, a date that has remained engraved in the memory of the fans Juventus. An experience that, despite the failures in Champions Leaguehowever, has given some joys to the bianconeri: with 81 goals in 98 appearancesthe Portuguese won 2 Scudetti, an Italian Cup And 2 Italian Super Cups in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus: the memory of the negotiation

Identify the time when Christian Ronaldo enters orbit Juventus is very simple: April 3, 2018, first leg of the quarter-finals of Champions League. The real Madrid 3-0 wins againstAllianz Stadiumthanks also to the amazing reverse net of CR7which will be followed by the famous standing ovation of the public White black. From there, in fact, the court of the company begins Juventuswhich starts to work with the headlights off with Jorge Mendes to realize the deal of the century. A deal that comes to life in June: i Piedmontese they reach an agreement with the entourage of the ace Portuguesebefore delivering the decisive blow with the Merengues. The definitive turning point then takes place between 10 July: Andrea Lambs flies to Greece, where he was on vacation CR7, to ratify the definitive agreement. Finally, at 5:38 pm, the official press release arrives Blancoswhich announces the farewell of Ronaldo for a figure of 112 million. The rest, of course, is history.