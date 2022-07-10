Inside Khloe Kardashian’s over-the-top birthday trip to Turks & Caicos with $ 2,000 swimwear and Kylie Jenner’s $ 72 million jet ride

KHLOE Kardashian recently celebrated his 38th birthday with an over-the-top trip to Turks and Caicos.

Check out the reality star’s luxury vacation with a ride on Kylie Jenner’s private jet and $ 2,000 swimwear.

COME FLY WITH ME

Khloe shared a number of photo updates from her vacation with her Instagram followers.

First, she took off on her half-sister Kylie’s $ 72 million private plane.

The Hulu star sipped mimosas and ate avocado toast while enjoying the flight with her daughter True, four, and the baby’s nanny.

The interior of the plane was decked out with balloons and Khloe was given a birthday cake with white icing and rainbow-colored cookies.

After arriving at her destination, she showed off her slim figure in a $ 2k Chanel swimsuit while relaxing in the clear ocean waters of the exotic islands.

The mom of one and founder of Good American even held a pina colada in her hand as she took a well-deserved break from her life in Los Angeles.

Khloe shared photos of herself enjoying the beach with True, who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31.

Posing in designer swimwear, Khloe showed off her tiny waist and toned arms after years of intense workouts and strict diets.

SWIM WITH KIM

Khloe was also joined by her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, on a tropical vacation.

The reality stars stripped down in skimpy beach dresses before taking a dip in the crystal clear water for a series of photos.

The Kardashian sisters pouted and raised their arms as they sunbathed.

The couple sported their matching black bikinis, sunglasses, and blonde hair.

LIFE IS A DREAM

Kim wasn’t the only family member to come.

Khloe’s brother, Rob Kardashian, 35, also made the trip to Turks and Caicos, taking his five-year-old daughter Dream with him.

In a series of photos, the only Kardashian brother showed the family mansion’s stunning pool and the white sand of the private beach, which he described as “paradise”.

Dream also seemed to be having a lot of fun while celebrating her aunt’s birthday.

The family vacation came shortly after Khloe saw her 38th birthday with an elaborate party at her mother Kris Jenner’s mansion.

She showed off her slim figure in a tight pink Barbie dress as she was joined by her family and best friends including Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray.

