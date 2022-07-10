Informative Agenda of Europa Press for July 10 – Economy

Topics that make up the agenda of events and information scheduled for this Sunday, July 10, by EUROPA PRESS:

— 11:00 a.m.: In Madrid, the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, and the Government delegate in Madrid, Mercedes González, preside over the centenary act of the Mobile Material Service of the armed institute. Prince of Vergara, 246.

— 11.15 a.m.: In Ermua (Vizcaya), the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, addresses the media before attending the tribute to the victims of the ETA terrorist group in Ermua in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of Miguel Angel Blanco. Location: Miguel Ángel Blanco Municipal Sports Center.

— 12.00: In Soria, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, inaugurates the ‘Armazón’ exhibition and presides over the ‘Monteagudo, cradle of Spain’ awards ceremony, at the Monteagudo Castle Museum of the Vicariates. Upon her arrival, she attends to the media. Later, she visits the Atelier Galería del Arte (AGA).

— 12:30 pm: In Ermua (Vizcaya), the King and Queen preside over the act of homage to the victims of terrorism, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco. “Miguel Ángel Blanco” Sports Center, Calle Diputación. Attending are the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the President of the Congress of Deputies, Meritxell Batet, the President of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the General Secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra and the deputy of the Madrid Assembly and sister of the councilor murdered by ETA in Ermua, Marimar Blanco. .

— 1:40 p.m.: The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, is interviewed by RNE de Galicia.

EPHEMERIS

— In 1517 the printing of the Complutense Polyglot Bible, commissioned by Cardinal Cisneros to humanists, philologists and orientalists, was completed.

— In 1851, the French inventor Jacques Mandé Daguerre, one of the fathers of photography, died.

— In 1927 Spain ended the war in Morocco.

— In 1956 the British House of Lords rejected the abolition of the death penalty, approved in the House of Commons.

— In 1964 Mary Quant presented the miniskirt.

— In 2001, former Argentine President Jorge Videla became the first dictator prosecuted under the Plan Condor.

— Estrellita Castro died in 1983.

— Actress and model Sofia Vergara turns 50.

— Actress María José Cantudo turns 71.

— Actress Jessica Simpson turns 42.

— Singer Neil Francis Tennant, of the duo Pet Shop Boys, turns 68.