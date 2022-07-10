Informative Agenda of Europa Press for July 10 – Economy

Topics that make up the agenda of events and information scheduled for this Sunday, July 10, by EUROPA PRESS:

— 11:00 a.m.: In Madrid, the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, and the Government delegate in Madrid, Mercedes González, preside over the centenary act of the Mobile Material Service of the armed institute. Prince of Vergara, 246.

— 11.15 a.m.: In Ermua (Vizcaya), the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, addresses the media before attending the tribute to the victims of the ETA terrorist group in Ermua in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of Miguel Angel Blanco. Location: Miguel Ángel Blanco Municipal Sports Center.

— 12.00: In Soria, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, inaugurates the ‘Armazón’ exhibition and presides over the ‘Monteagudo, cradle of Spain’ awards ceremony, at the Monteagudo Castle Museum of the Vicariates. Upon her arrival, she attends to the media. Later, she visits the Atelier Galería del Arte (AGA).

— 12:30 pm: In Ermua (Vizcaya), the King and Queen preside over the act of homage to the victims of terrorism, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco. “Miguel Ángel Blanco” Sports Center, Calle Diputación. Attending are the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the President of the Congress of Deputies, Meritxell Batet, the President of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the General Secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra and the deputy of the Madrid Assembly and sister of the councilor murdered by ETA in Ermua, Marimar Blanco. .

— 1:40 p.m.: The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, is interviewed by RNE de Galicia.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker