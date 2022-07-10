Influencer, what does Stardust bought by Gedi do

The publishing group Gedi (Repubblica e Stampa) joined Stardust with the “declared goal of reaching and involving a new audience, increasingly relevant but distant from that of traditional media”. But what does the school for influencers have to do with information? Facts, names, numbers and comments

Since, on 6 July, Gedi (publisher of Republic, Huff Post, La Stampa, the XIX century, the Gazzetta di Mantova, the Messaggero Veneto, the Piccolo, etc …) announced the purchase of 30 percent of the innovative startup Stardust, the group’s newspapers were invaded by a flood of articles on the operation, complete with videos and even interviews to tell readers, in great detail, all the fantastic opportunities that will come with that deal. And it is not even clear why there is so much content, given that the entry into the “young media agency born for the world of social networks” was immediately motivated, by Gedi herself, by the “declared goal of reaching and involving a new audience , increasingly relevant but distant from that of traditional media “. In short, if the partnership serves to reach users who would not normally click on the websites of the group’s newspapers, what is the point of flooding the latter with information that probably does not interest the ‘elderly’ reader who still follows the more traditional media? But, regardless of these disquisitions, what do they do in Stardust and what does it have to do with Repubblica & Co.?

WHAT DOES STARDUST HAVE TO DO WITH GEDI?

Everyone is asking this, at least those who work in the world of information, already too often watered down in various ways and forms, by gimmicks aimed at mere communication or, worse, entertainment. ”Founded just two years ago – tell da Italian Techthe technological phalanx of Republic driven by Riccardo Luna – by Simone Giacomini together with Antonio Maira and Fabrizio Ferraguzzo “, Stardust” produces about 1,200 original content a day, and attracts over 500 influencers (celebrities from social networks), whose business generates over 15 billion views per year and 20 millions of interactions per month “. In short, it is one sings of talents who express themselves via social networks, with about 400 collaborations and 23 boys and girls who attend the Stardust House in Capriano in Brianza, a village of 3000 inhabitants just outside Monza. In 2021, we read online, Stardust recorded a turnover of over nine million euros. On Forbes the collaborations collected in a year and a half or so are highlighted: Poste Italiane, Kfc and Fca (today Stellantis).

WHAT THE PARTNERSHIP PROVIDES

The agreement reached provides the right for the publishing group to John Elkann to increase its shareholding to reach a quota between 60 and 100% in the period 2023-2025 and to exercise as of now broad rights of representation in the governance of the company. The transaction was carried out by acquiring equity stakes from some business angels and from Alchimia SpA, the company’s initial lender venture capital vehicle, which will remain in part a shareholder and will retain a representation in the governance of Stardust.

“In Gedi’s intentions – we always read on Republic -, the partnership with Stardust will allow not only to improve the social positioning of its traditional brands, but also to produce new content and new products (information but also entertainment and audio) designed for the youngest, while at the same time guaranteeing control over the new platforms as well as on the social networks of tomorrow “.

WHO IS IN STARDUST

“The idea behind Stardust – says the founder of the startup, Simone Giacominiobviously a Republic – is that today people have become a media. The phenomenon was already underway, but with TikTok thousands of new influencers were born who then landed on other platforms as well. Of course, we also have an agency within us, but what distinguishes Stardust is that we were the first to understand that each person can be a powerful media, capable of influencing the behaviors and habits of an increasingly vast audience “.

The thirty-six Simone Giacomini and the 34-year-old Antonino Maira they also have Atlas Consulting which, as reported Trieste Beforeholds 80 per cent of the shares of the Triestina. “The Stardust galaxy – the online newspaper always reports -, with 34 per cent of the shares, is also part of Paolo Barletta. The financier heads the Alchimia investment fund and also controls 40 percent of the Chiara Ferragni brand, a turnover of several million euros. Then there are in Stardust Fabrizio Ferraguzzo, Ettore Dore and also Alan Tonettiwhich many will remember for having been, a few years ago, the “darling” of Gialappa’s ”.

On Forbes Giacomini he said that through his startup he and his partners wanted to “create what has always existed in America: a sort of Disney school, where talents such as Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez were born. Ours is a creative hub where we study and prepare ourselves “.

“We wanted to industrialize the process of influencer marketing”, continues the president of Stardust, “we did it with the decision to give a guarantee to young people, who for the most part take a guaranteed monthly salary ranging from 500 up to 3,000 euro per month. So they no longer have to chase after brands, but can devote themselves to creating content “.

THE DEBATE

Nothing. It has nothing to do with journalism. I say this from “inside”. Instead, it has to do with the money that goes around influencers and their sponsors. To me, the Gedi initiative seems like a very serious (possibly fatal) blow to information. And I said it outright. – Claudio Gerino (@ claudeger55) July 7, 2022

What does all this have to do with a Group that has its own backbone in information is not very clear. So much so that the outburst of Claudio Gerinolong-time journalist a Republic who comments: “Nothing. It has nothing to do with journalism. I say this from “inside”. Instead, it has to do with the money that goes around influencers and their sponsors. To me, the Gedi initiative seems like a very serious (possibly fatal) blow to information. And I said it outright “.

EXTRACT FROM A REPUBLIC ARTICLE ON STARDUST:

Samara is 18 years old, she wakes up in the morning, goes to the bathroom, has breakfast and then starts working. Or she goes to class first and then starts working. Samara, whose surname is Tramontana (yes, they are her real name and her real surname), lives in Stardust House and is a creator: she has over 1 million followers on TikTok and travels to half a million on Instagram and works as an influencer. She lives in the Stardust House, which is located in Briosco, in the province of Monza and Brianza, a short distance from Milan, and is what is called a content house, a structure where people come together to create content for social networks. But they also learn, a bit of a cross between Amici’s school (for the learning part) and Big Brother’s house (due to the fact that somehow you can see what’s going on inside). And that of Briosco is a great content house: it is a 1500 square meter villa with swimming pool, gym and park and was inaugurated on July 4, 2020, in full pandemic. Inside there are 15 permanent creators and another 8 who change every week, they are between 16 and 22 years old and in addition to creating videos, they also take courses in photography, editing, editing, diction, acting, English and singing.

It works like this, as Samara explained to us in the summer of 2021: «At 11 there is a briefing on the videos that each of us has to do during the day, which we then dedicate ourselves to; in the afternoon there are courses, while at dinner time and after dinner we are freer from commitments ». The clips, which are at least 2-3 per day and which Samara divides between “those of work (that is, those requested by companies that rely on Stardust, ed), those we do on our own initiative and those we do following the trends “, are shot in various rooms of the villa:” There are so many – she told us again, who this year finished the Scientific Sports High School in Lodi – many very different locations, from our room to the room for live broadcasts on Twitch, from the swimming pool to the garden ». Job clips are the main source of income for influencers like Samara: “Companies contact us, tell us what they want, if they want posts, photos, videos or anything else and we hire the right creator for them”, to say it with the words of Simone Giacomini, CEO and co-founder of Stardust. The faces chosen for the various campaigns receive a salary from Stardust (between 500 and 3 thousand euros per month) to produce an average of 10 contents per week.

In Stardust House can be entered in two ways: you can propose yourself or (which is what happened in Samara), be invited by the company to try: “They noticed me by some reels on Instagram, they contacted me and asked if I wanted to part of this thing. ” Giacomini confirmed to us that this is indeed the modus operandi of Stardust, or at least it was at the beginning: «When we started, we looked for some influencers and we asked them how much they worked, how much they earned, how much they were paid per post. And we asked some if they wanted to join us ». Samara wanted, and after passing the probationary period) she became a permanent resident of the Stardust House: «My parents were doubtful because they didn’t know TikTok, then they realized that I was fine and I was happy and when I come home (more or less every 2-3 weeks, ed) they see me happy. And so they’re happy too, ”he told us a year ago. Following her on social media, all of these things (being happy, satisfaction and commitment) are still true today.

But from here to understand if the boys of the Stardust House will be influencers even when they grow up, the step is still long: “This experience gave me new ideas and opened new doors – he told us with the enthusiasm typical of his age – because this thing we do here allows us not to only to be known, but to make other useful ones ». And then? “And then I’d like to work in the cinema, be an actress. And the courses I do in the Stardust House are helping me. ‘ To learn a trade and also to create one that wasn’t there before.