Indiana Jones’s father is Rider Haggart

Actually, the intellectual father of Indiana Jones It’s not Steven Spielberg. The famous archaeologist would have been very different if during the last century the figure of the first great modern adventurer of the African continent did not survive in world literature: Allan Quartermain.

This character, born from the imagination of the British Henry Rider Haggart (1856-1925), is a veteran elephant hunter, somewhat incredulous, who wears an old hat and who is light years away from the image of a Greek hero -if anything, he is close to the Odysseus most battered by fate-.

Rider Haggart is undoubtedly the intellectual father of Indiana Jones and is still willing to do battle in bookstores with his most famous work, ‘King Solomon’s Mines’the biggest challenge ever faced by the experienced Quatermain.

The new edition is carried out by Reino de Cordelia, with the translation by Susana Carral, and as it has been doing with great works of literature, it presents an excellent illustrated edition by the cartoonist José María Gallegothe first half of the duo Gallego & Rey, who already have works such as ‘La isla del Tesoro’, ‘Luces de bohemia’ or ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ to their credit at this publisher.

The merit of ‘King Solomon’s Mines’ lies in the fact that it opens up an unknown world to the reader in a double sense, because while it presents us with a fascinating and imaginary kingdom as Kukuanalandthis work originally published in 1885 is considered the first modern adventure novel in Africaas well as the one that inaugurates the ‘lost world’ subgenre (Conan Doyle’s homonymous novel is from 1912).

But, beware, the reader should not expect the sweetened plots of the different adaptations of this work to the cinema. ‘King Solomon’s Mines’ is a book full of action in its crudest aspect, with fight scenes that do not spare any lurid detail, without forgetting a plot of power that seems to have just come out of Shakespeare’s Globe.

And of course, there is not an ounce of political correctness in this book in which elephants are shot down and in which whites are the kings of creationwith the permission of the uncivilized blacks.

Almost a century and a half after its publication, ‘King Solomon’s Mines’ have not lost an iota of their attraction, it remains an exciting whirlwind of action and adventure in a unique landscape, born from the writer’s imagination.

The African journey is completed with the captivating illustrations by José María Gallego, who has gone to great lengths to present the reader with all the strength and exoticism of Kukuanaland and reveal to us with images what King Solomon’s famous mines hide. Come and read.