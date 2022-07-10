In eight minutes they won the game for us: Fernando OrtizMediotiempo

Jorge Rosales

Monterey, NL / 07.10.2022 00:05:44





America could not maintain the advantage he had in the Steel giant and the DT Fernando Ortiz regretted that scratched turned the match around in a matter of eight minutes, thanks to the inattention of his players.

“I love that it’s a game for the fans, but the quick analysis in my mind comes millions of chances that we couldn’t achieve and in eight minutes they turn us around. Inattentiveness, errors that sometimes cost dearly, is what happened and this is the path, I have no doubt. It is the team that I like to see, that I want to always be present on the field of play, to be the protagonist, ”he said.

The Tano was happy with the face that the reinforcements showed this Saturday, especially jonathan rodriguezwho scored on his debut, while Nestor Araujo he needed to have more training sessions with the team.

“They both did well, even Jurgen with five, six minutes to go, he came in and also tried, which is his potential. Nestor perhaps lacked a little more training, but he trusted that he could do well and he did well. Jonathan’s is not something we find out now, it’s something he has. He lacks soccer rhythm, but little by little he picks up more rhythm. I am happy and content with the performance,” he added.

about the absence of Jorge Sanchez in the starting XI, Ortiz commented that he might get his chance against Toluca on Wednesday if he shows he’s ready to play in training after his nose job.

“Jorge comes from a nose job, after he was from 27 more or less to date, 10 training sessions and as a coach I respect the right time, that can be adapted. I understand that everyone wants to play, I value it, I am of the idea that everyone needs a process to be able to be there and if Jorge shows that he is here on Monday, he will have it, it makes me happy that everyone wants to play, “he said.

