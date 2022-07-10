IMSS would have offered 88 thousand pesos to a woman who lost both legs due to negligence

This week another one went viral. outrageous case that involves the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). It is the case of vanessaa woman that she lost her uterus and both legs by Medical negligence when attending a clinic Queretaro.

The negligence of the IMSS that changed Vanessa’s life

In case of vanessa dates back to 2018, when he went to the FMU 9 for abdominal pain. She received a diagnosis based on symptoms and they gave her a treatment that did not work, to later start interventions where different irregularities appeared.

Photo: Cuartoscuro

The National Human Rights Commission was the body that was in charge of disseminating the case, as it issued a statement with a series of recommendations to the IMSS.

“In this case, a comprehensive analysis is made of the right to health of V1, considering that the facts were generated from inadequate medical care in monitoring the use of the IUD contraceptive method, the withdrawal of the same, the follow-up in the attention of this procedure and the inadequate care that led to significant sepsis, leading to the removal of her uterus, an ovary and, finally, amputating both her legs” Point out the document of the CNDH

The money they offer you to “repair the damage”

The only known answer IMSS to this day, is that are analyzing the aforementioned recommendationswhich includes guaranteeing free health care for women for life.

However, the own vanessa told the press that the IMSS he only offered 88 thousand pesos “to repair the damage”. ensures that has not even received an apology for the irreversible loss who suffered as a result of negligence doctor at the Institute.

“They offer me 88 thousand pesos for the repair of the damage, I ask the doctors if that’s worth his legs? I will gladly pay them so that they return mine to me” He said, according to words taken up by Vanguardia

Photo: Cuartoscuro

He shared his testimony on social networks

Later, she herself uploaded a video to her social networks where she once again reports the offer made by him. IMSS, clarifying that although many people thought that she won the lawsuit she filed, that is not the case. Indicates that what was launched was the mentioned Human Rights recommendation but still It remains to be seen if the IMSS accepts it.

“He does not want, he does not show his face (the IMSS). The only thing they offered was 88 thousand pesos to repair the damageand the truth is that those who wear prostheses know that that is the cost of a single prosthesis and I have bought three and occupy a fourth“. He pointed out in a video he uploaded to TikTok

The 31 year old womanand mother of two children, thanked in the video the diffusion of her situation, but also mentions that it has been overwhelming to receive so many calls from people who want to know more about your story or support it. That is why he emphasizes that hope justice will be done soon and the IMSS “pay as you should”.

In the following link you can learn more about the vanessa’s story and the document published by the CNDH around your case.

