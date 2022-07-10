IMSS expands medical infrastructure in the state – El Sol de León

Marco Antonio Hernández Carrillo, delegate of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Guanajuato, who plan to complete the construction works of the Family Medicine Unit 60 in León this year, as well as start the construction of a medical unit in Guanajuato capital and another in Salamanca, with which they continue to expand the spaces to dignify the medical care of the entitled.

In an interview, he explained that in the specific case of the Family Medicine Unit 60 of León, the work is 85% complete and is left unfinished due to a breach by the supplier, however, they contemplate that it will start operating in January.

He stressed that they have also made arrangements for the construction of a medical unit in Guanajuato capital and another in Salamanca, however, he said that the building of the buildings has not yet been completed.

“We also have projected for this year the construction of a medical unit in Guanajuato capital, a family medicine unit and very possibly a unit in Salamanca, but we still have not finalized the issue.”





He said that if the construction of the medical units in both municipalities is completed, an important step will be taken to expand the available infrastructure and continue to satisfy the needs of the right holders, which is increasing in the face of population growth.

He added that in the case of municipalities that seek to achieve the construction of a new clinic in their territory, it is a more complex process since it is necessary to prepare an executive project that lasts between six months and one year.

“For a hospital, the process is much more complex, making an executive project lasts between six months and a year, it is not something that simple, we hope that by 2023 we will have a little more clarity and that will depend on the central offices.”