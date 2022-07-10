“If Austin Butler doesn’t win an Oscar, I’ll be furious,” declares Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the ‘king of rock’, about the star of the film ‘Elvis’ | Cinema | Entertainment

“Are you ready to fly?” The question appears at the beginning of Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s latest cinematic dream. It’s the mid-1950s, and Tom Parker—a ersatz colonel, wannabe talent manager, almost psychopath—is sitting next to a shy Nobody named Elvis Presley. They’ve just gotten on a Ferris wheel at a Mississippi country fair, and the bulky Parker wants to know if his colleague will pursue stardom at any cost.

“Yes sir, I’m ready, ready to fly,” Elvis replies. As soon as the pact with the devil is made, the attraction begins to turn.

Lately, a version of the same scene, or at least the same dialogue, has been happening in real life, with Austin Butler, who plays the title role in Elvis, like the shy Mr. Nobody who is about to become a star.

In 2019, when Butler landed the role, after beating out Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort, Hollywood expressed disbelief. The big budget Elvis demanded an artist sing, move his hips and be possessed by the spirit of an idol, and Butler had not yet shown his talentas most of his experience came from low-budget teen television shows. Then the shooting of Elvis in Australia (after a long delay due to the pandemic)and rumors from the set began to spread through the world of cinema: Butler, this lanky man with a deep voice, could be the real protagonist.

When Warner Bros. started showing Elvis to industry experts last month, many viewers were delighted and compared the 30-year-old Butler to Brad Pitt in his early days. As she exclaimed excitedly Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughterafter one of those projections: “If Austin Butler doesn’t win an Oscar, I will be furious.”

In other words, Hollywood has already decided that Butler is on the verge of stardom, maybe even superstardom. Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio and Denzel Washington have been advising Butler and lobbying behind the scenes on his behalf. Denis Villeneuve recently cast Butler as the villain of Dune: Part Two. (The actor began intensive knife combat training in order to play that role.) Butler will also star Masters of the Air, an upcoming war saga produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg for Apple TV+.

“Austin is living that moment of being on the verge of stardom, and I know because we went to the Met Gala together,” Luhrmann said. The question is whether Butler is prepared for an otherworldly rise, should it come, and whether he really wants one.

live like a star

“I’m trying to learn to live with this new lack of privacy,” he said during a recent interview with the New York Times. “It can be very uncomfortable.” Until recently, the paparazzi were more interested in the women in his life: Butler had a nine-year relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens that ended in 2020, and he now dates model Kaia Gerber.

“I was a very shy, anxious child, to the point where if we were in a restaurant, I would whisper to my mother what I wanted to order, and she would have to order it for me,” Butler said. “And I’m still very shy.”

Butler sports a small tattoo of the number “27” on his left wrist. It was her mother’s lucky number, she explained. She died of cancer in 2014, when he was 23 years old. “She was my best friend,” he said. “She said that 27 was her God’s number. Every time she saw him, she felt that God was watching over her.”

“Then I had a horrible nightmare,” he said. “I dreamed that my mother was alive, but she died again. And when I woke up, I was totally and terribly heartbroken.. My pain was overwhelming. And suddenly, I realized that Elvis, who also lost his mother when he was only 23 years old, could have lived through moments like this. He may even have woken up from the same dream.”

Still in his robe, Butler sat at the piano and recorded himself singing Unchained Melody, who had also been practicing. “But instead of singing to a romantic partner, I sang it to my mother,” she recounted.

He sent the one-take recording to Luhrmann. Within days, Butler, who lives in Los Angeles, had been summoned to the director’s home in New York. “From the moment he walked in, he was moving, spiritual, kind, just brilliant,” Luhrmann said.

Butler, who still speaks with an Elvis accent, grew up near Disneyland. Her father, David, works in commercial real estate and her mother, Lori, ran a daycare center out of her home. While his older sister, Ashley, was a popular cheerleader, Butler was a young homebody, learning to play guitar and piano; he was skateboarding on a makeshift ramp in the backyard; and he became obsessed with James Dean and Marlon Brando movies at Turner Classic Movies. “He had an incredible animal spontaneity, and I was ecstatic and fascinated,” Butler opined of Dean.

Butler began taking acting lessons as a teenager. “I remember I printed the script for Times violent when I was 12 years old and I read it to my mother while she was driving me to class,” he laughed.

His big break came in 2018, when his performance in the Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh It caught the attention of critics – and of the show’s star, Denzel Washington, who encouraged the William Morris Agency to support Butler. Around the same time, Butler landed a small but notable role in Once upon a time in… Hollywood, by Quentin Tarantino where he played Charles Manson follower Tex Watson.

Washington also helped convince Luhrmann to take a chance and pick Butler.

“There were times when I was scared,” Butler said. “I can do it? Will I be a failure? Will they find out I’m a fraud? But then I started to get comfortable with the fear, until I could say: ‘I see the fear, but it will not be able to stop me’”.