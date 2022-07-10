I will not speak if my lawyer does not come

After beating America, the Rayados coach did not want to give statements about the fines and sanctions that the team has received

After a few days ago he was sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission for talking about arbitration after the match on the first day, the strategist of scratched, Victor Manuel Vucetichhe joked that he would not speak if his lawyer was not there.

“I am going to adhere to article 20 of the Constitution, I am not going to speak if my lawyer does not come, once and for all so that they know. I have nothing to say, if you pay the fine I will speak, if you pay the fine of all ways I don’t speak,” he said.

Vucetich He had questioned the arbitration after the match of the first date they lost against Santos, for which the Disciplinary Commission imposed a fine on him, and to this he responded in that way.

About the win they got against America on the second day of Opening Tournament 2022the strategist highlighted the personality of his squad to get the three units.

Vucetich in Rayados' victory over America.





“I consider that the team has done a good job, we were neglected, we did not find ourselves in the first half, fundamental things were achieved, the goal that was vital and they were corrected for the second half, the team brought out the personality, the work of effort and sacrifice,” he said.

Victor Manuel Vucetich he was confident that for the following commitments they will maintain the inertia in the attack and made it clear that they will work on the things that have failed to have a better performance.

“We go game after game, it’s San Luis and the goal is to win, there are no easy games, San Luis has been complicated in recent years, we will go with the determination that we have played in these games,” he added.

About the player Joao Rojas He said that he is injured, but they still do not have the exact report of the physical problem, for which they will wait for the medical body to inform them of the seriousness.