How to wear the leotard on every occasion: 5 star looks

You don’t have to be a fashion influencer or fashion guru to know that the body is back in trend. For a long time relegated to the field of dance, today the bodysuit is more used than ever, thanks to the revolutionaries of the 90s, which even today return to periodically reappear in fashion with their iconic garments and must-have accessories. Well, this garment now occupies the place it deserves: acclaimed by many, loved by all, the leotard is above all appreciated for its practicality and elegance. Even singers and actresses know it well, and they can’t stop wearing it. Here are the most beautiful looks of the stars, and how to recreate them in a few steps.

The women’s leotard: an 80s and 90s trend

When one thinks of leotards, Jane Fonda’s 80s sports sessions, or 90s grunge and post punk, immediately come to mind. Even today, pop stars always wear one on stage during tours and concerts, but it would also be wrong to relegate the garment to the sphere of entertainment only. In fact, the leotard is versatile and ideal for everyday life, to be worn practically on any occasion. With the right combinations it can turn into a chic and classy body, while with other matches it becomes transgressive and imposing. In any case, refined and tasteful, the body is the true protagonist of hundreds of casual looks. But we also saw it on the catwalk, alone or under transparent jackets and dresses, in all possible variations. The models to choose from are varied: there are long-sleeved, sleeveless, with fine or wide shoulder strap, braided, lace, super low-cut, crossed on the front, with open back … In short, there is something for everyone.

Margot Robbie’s elegant leotard

The actress of Suicide Squad And Once Upon a Time in Hollywood it has its own style, a mix between the comfort of casual and chic. She chose a simple black bodysuit, to be worn over a high-waisted skirt with front pockets and a Chanel jacket to cover the shoulders. An absolutely perfect outfit, unique in its simplicity and certainly very elegant.

Kendall Jenner’s white leotard

The scion of the Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to make even a simple white leotard iconic. She wore it with soft ankle-length jeans, white sneakers and a long leather jacket. Very simple and sober, but absolutely chic! If you really want to copy her look, equip yourself with the rectangular sunglasses that are driving everyone crazy today.

Miley Cyrus’ long sleeve leotard

When not busy on stage and not wearing her original stage costumes, pop star Miley Cyrus is dedicated to casual. If you also love her comfort and classic combinations, you can take a cue from her. She wore a long sleeve leotard with a high neck, patterned, over classic jeans and ankle boots. Dressed like this you will be perfect for a day on the town, or a business appointment (just add a blazer on top).

The black body with stars by Chiara Ferragni

@chiarferragniInstagram

The queen of fashion bloggers always knows how to enhance each garment, and even with the body she did not disappoint us. After launching the trend of the high-leg leotard, she wore a black one in transparent fabric, studded with silver stars to tone down the seriousness of the garment. The result is a youthful and fresh leotard, perfect for leisure time. She paired it with a denim skirt and a few accessories, for a casual but original outfit.

Belén’s under-jacket body

The Argentine showgirl showed us how to perfectly wear a leotard under a jacket. You have chosen a simple one-shoulder model, in shiny fabric and black color. By contrast, she paired a classic cut white jacket. This optical contrast is very chic: to be used for the office or a formal day. To make it less elegant, tone it down with jeans or a long, wide skirt. If, on the other hand, you want to add a classy note, opt for palazzo trousers.

