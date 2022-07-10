How to follow the offers, promotions and discounts of the great Amazon sale in Mexico

Missing less than 30 hours to be able to start enjoying the offers and discounts of Amazon Prime Day 2022, an event that returns to its usual season of July and that promises to have a wide variety of products at a very good price.

That is why here we have some tips with which they will be able to monitor the prices of this store and also so that they do not miss any of our coverage of the special sale and thus find the item that they have been looking for so much.

When and what time is Amazon Prime Day 2022

As we already told you about this event in our guide, the Amazon PrimeDay This year it will be on July 12 and 13, starting at 0:00 on Tuesday and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Central Mexico time.

Remember that this is a special sale to celebrate all users who have an Amazon Prime subscription, so it will be necessary to have an active account with this service. in order to get the most out of itin addition to the fact that it offers us several benefits.

How to follow Amazon Mexico offers

Before Amazon Prime Day 2022 begins, we can prepare ourselves to see if what we are looking for will be on sale. In the simplest ways it is create a wishlist where we will add the products that we want to monitor.

By having them on our wish list, the platform will notify us if they come down in price. We can also activate the alerts of our application to give us notices of products that may interest us.





For this, it is only necessary to go to the main section of our in the application, then we go to “My account” and here we will have an “Offer alerts” option, where we can make the configurations and follow-ups that we want.

This helps us to be well aware of the lightning dealswhich are the most interesting in the store, since they are generally very important sales and these can even last just a few minutes.

Monitor Amazon Mexico prices with Keepa

In Xataka Selection we use a tool called Keepa that helps us to view the price history of Amazon Mexico products and thus be able to share the best offers and discounts of this store.

This can be used by any user who has an Amazon account, since it is only necessary install an extension in our browser. It can even be used on mobiles in case they have Firefox.

Once we have it installed, just below the products we will see a new section with a graph, which shows us in orange the price of Amazon Mexico and in a blue line when they are sold by a third party or through import.





With this we can see if the current price of the product really is a good offer, since the tool allows us to review the entire history, even from when the item was registered on the platform.

In addition, we can activate alerts so that you notify us by email or directly to our Telegram account if the price of the product we want has dropped. This also helps us to let you know when something that has been out of stock is back in stock.

Turn on browser notifications

Another way we notify our users of something important is through browser notifications. When it comes to offers, we do this to let you know that our Hunting Bargains Mexico or that we publish an extremely attractive discount.

That’s why we also recommend turning on your browser alerts, so you can receive them in your browser. either in desktop version or on your mobile. Generally, the process is almost the same, but here are the steps for some of the most popular ones in their desktop version.





Google Chrome : in the address bar where we have a lock icon to the left of the address, we click we will see “Site configuration” in the desktop version it will appear, while in mobile it will say “Permissions”. We just accept the permits and that’s it.

: in the address bar where we have a lock icon to the left of the address, we click we will see “Site configuration” in the desktop version it will appear, while in mobile it will say “Permissions”. We just accept the permits and that’s it. firefox: in the same way we go to the padlock icon in the address bar and select the “Site information” option, and then choose the “More information” and “Permissions” option.

in the same way we go to the padlock icon in the address bar and select the “Site information” option, and then choose the “More information” and “Permissions” option. Safari: From the browser version, we click on the apple that is at the top of the left, from there we go to “System Preferences”, then “Notifications” and activate Safari. To do it from an iPhone or iPad, we see this in “Settings” and “Notifications”.

From the browser version, we click on the apple that is at the top of the left, from there we go to “System Preferences”, then “Notifications” and activate Safari. To do it from an iPhone or iPad, we see this in “Settings” and “Notifications”. edge: In the address bar we will also see the icon of a lock, which when clicked, an option appears that says “Site permissions” we can activate notifications.

Our social networks, Telegram and Discord

Finally, we also remind you that if you want to find out about the publications we make regarding Amazon Prime Day 2022, you can follow us on our official Twitter accounts. TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Another of the channels we have is our Discord server, where we have thousands of users. Within this we have a channel of #Offers where we are placing our content immediately.

There is also the #Offers-romeritos, where our community is publishing their own findings from different stores and advise each other on various purchases.





To join, they just have to use the invite link and they will be directed to the #Rules channel. Here they only have to accept them by reacting in the emoji that is asked of them and you can see the rest of the content.

In addition, we also have a Telegram channel, so you only need to have an account for this messaging service and use our invitation to join and find out about our content. It can be used in its Web versiondesktop app or in-app available on iOS and Android.