how to be Cage and not fail in the attempt

For many years, Nicolas Kim Coppola, better known as Nicolas Cage, has lived off the fame (or infamy, as the case may be) of his actions and his projects, of that counter/face of good and bad films in which his commitment as an actor has been questioned due to these curious eccentricities and elements as rare as his personality.

Comic book lover, Superman fan, and member of the Coppola dynasty (who sometimes look like the Corleones), this actor who does not hesitate to devour a live cockroach or be showered with bees if necessary, has suddenly found his career revitalized like John Travolta after pulp fiction (oh the irony). Thus, Cage could not continue to mark this gradual return in any other way than the most consistent and inevitable: teasing and loving himself.

Nic Cage and Pedro Pascal in The Weight of Talent. Photo: Karen Ballard/Lionsgate

The Weight of Talent, a metaverse for Cage

For his second film, The price of the fame, the director Tom Gormican plays with the term meta and breaks all the possible walls imitating reality to create a fiction in which Nicolas plays Nick Cagea version almost taken from a multiverse with everything and the bad movies or the economic fights that he has suddenly faced, which is presented with an absurd opportunity to at least earn a little money to get him out of his troubles: attend the birthday party of a millionaire fan, Javi, who adores and idolizes the actor.

East fan from hell Is interpreted by Peter ‘Mandalorian’ Pascalwho plays a comic role in which fortunately he doesn’t die in a grotesque way, being the perfect nice guy, one of those that you can’t help but love and forgive him for all the stupid things he does in order to live his dream: to be next to his idol, that one with the underrated tape Captain Corelli’s Mandolin. The interesting thing is the great chemistry he achieves with crazy Nick, being that the main attraction of the film.

Frankly, the story written by Gormican and his colleague, Kevin Etten, is based on paying an ode to Nick Cage.showing some of his great moments as well as making fun of the lowest, where this actor can give himself the freedom to play himself, reviewing through many jokes that crazy career that has led him to almost be fired from a film by his own uncle, Francis Ford, to the popular action hero in the days of Bay or Woo, or his crazy eighties alter ego that lives in his head like a David Lynch movie that the most nailed fans of Nicky will be able to enjoy.

Nic Cage is never enough.

But like any good joke, the tape suffers from an exhaustion of Cage being Cage, as silly as it sounds. Although the proposal of metafiction imitating reality and vice versa works, suddenly it is the script that seems to fall into a creative crisis like Nic when ideas run out, you have to resort to Hollywood clichés with such a ridiculous secondary story that comes out ahead by the mere weight of the talent of its two protagonists.

that’s where the weight of talent It goes from being a kind of ode to Cage and his fans to becoming a peculiar action comedy where the self-references go beyond Cage and his career, but instead talk about the film itself as well as the problem he faces for the story to come out. victorious.

Despite that bump in the road, The Weight of Talent He knows how to play his cards by not taking anything seriously and showing that only a guy like Nic is capable of understanding self-mockery. and not die trying in a film that turns out to be quite entertaining.