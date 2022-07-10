How “Minions” became a sensation for Generation Z on TikTok

Hollywood wants to conquer Generation Z.

Born between 1997 and 2012, this group has overtaken millennials to become the largest demographic and source of future growth across all industries. But when it comes to entertainment activities, a 2021 Deloitte survey shows that for them, watching movies ranks behind gaming, listening to music, and browsing social media.

Enter the scene “Minions: The Rise of Gru”.

The animated film from Universal Pictures, the predecessor to “Despicable Me” (Despicable Me), has broken the box office record for the weekend of July 4 with a gross of $109 million. It has succeeded, in part, because it has become a viral sensation among Gen Z viewers.

Huge groups of teenagers, most of them teenage boys dressed in suits, have gone to theaters to see the film. The antics have been well-documented on TikTok, leading to several theaters banning attendees from wearing suits.

The hashtags #Minions has 9 billion views on the short video app, while the hashtags #Gentleminions (a combination of “gentlemen” and “Minions”) has 45 million views. Even the king of YouTube, Mr. Beast, has jumped on the trend.

A hard-to-duplicate viral burst, this show has been any movie’s marketing dream.

“I think it’s the perfect storm,” says e-commerce analytics firm Triple Whale’s head of social media and social media consultant Tommy Clark. “The Minions are kind of weird and funny characters that exploit nostalgia, while the marketing team provided the raw material for a viral trend.”

Despite having some of the same pedigrees, two other movies released in 2022 drastically underperformed Minions:

“Lightyear”: In June, Pixar tried to tap into the nostalgia by bringing back Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story movies, and the results have been lackluster. One potential reason: Toy Story is more contemporary for millennials than Gen Z.

“Morbius”: Inspired by a Spider-Man villain, the Sony movie was released in April and became a viral sensation but for all the unfortunate reasons: namely, the poor reception it received from fans and critics. In June, the studio tried to turn the fun energy of the memes into a successful revival (spoiler alert: it failed).

minions everywhereMinions in a store window in Seoul, Korea on Friday, September 10, 2021 Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg(Bloomberg/Seong Joon Cho)

Well, what are the basic ingredients that distinguish “Minions”?

The first ingredient is intellectual property. “Despicable Me” premiered in 2010, and has had three other sequels (2013, 2015, 2017) before this installment. The franchise is a good fit for TikTok’s large Gen Z user base and is a familiar product.

Regardless of its top-tier voice cast, the fact that the movie was really good was a secondary thing to first-week viewers (by definition, positive word-of-mouth marketing can only happen after a group has already seen the movie).

Also, the Minions, represented in the movies as hundreds of tiny yellow creatures, are a perfect piece of intellectual property to encourage large groups of people to congregate. It’s so much easier and so much more fun to put on a suit than it is to dress up as Buzz Lightyear.

The next key ingredient: the song featured in many of the #Minion and #Gentleminion TikTok videos, which premiered June 28 on the popular YouTube music channel Lyrical Lemonade. It is a collaboration between rapper Yeat and the sound effects of the Minions.

“The song is meant to go viral on TikTok,” Clark tells me. “Repetitive and also makes you stop scrolling because when you hear the Minion sound above Yeat, you think what the f*** is going on?

And this brings us to the army of teenage #Gentleminions dressed in suits. In the opinion of Ryan Broderick of the internet culture newsletter Garbage Day, a form of this trend existed before the Minions:

People on 4chan started making memes in 2019 with the phrase “two tickets to the joker, please” attached to photos of stereotypical-looking strangers. Then it spread to Reddit and TikTok and reversed, so instead of the joke being that only weird nerds would want to see the Joker in theaters, it was now pictures of Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho or Ryan Gosling as Drive guy. From then on, a lot of people started replacing Joker with other movies.

According to Broderick, in the days leading up to the release of Minions, “YouTubers, TikTokers and various streamers” promoted the idea of ​​showing up to the film in costumes.

Although it wasn’t Universal Pictures’ idea, the film’s marketers may have taken advantage of the situation. On the same day as Yeat’s song release, June 28, a TikTok account posted a video of #GentleMinions filling a movie theater. The video was the account’s first post (and it only has two posts at the time of this writing).

The Minions’ official TikTok commented on the post, and the video was shared by larger accounts, including House of Highlights, which has 13 million followers. Shortly after, the meme circulated on Twitter and Instagram.

At the film’s premiere on July 1, the Universal Pictures Twitter account tweeted “everyone who shows up to @Minions in costume: we see you and love you.”

“It’s possible for an account to get blown up by their first video on TikTok,” says Clark. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if this was coordinated. Marketing campaigns often use meme accounts and influencers to amplify content.”

Surely, the success of the movie is due to more than just #Gentleminions. Universal Pictures fielded countless brand partnerships for the film, including iHop (DIN), ZipRecruiter (ZIP), Levi’s (LEVI), Duolingo (DUOL), Kim Kardashian, Bravo, HelloFresh (HFG), Liberty Mutual, CarMax (KMX) , Target (TGT), Roblox (RBLX), Minecraft, Reebok (RBK), Eminem, Tupperware (TUP), McDonald’s (MCD), and others

Hollywood marketers are eager to repeat the success. However, as the failures of “Lightyear” and “Morbius” demonstrate, getting Gen Z into theaters requires more than traditional film marketing. Studios can control certain factors, like the production of a TikTok tune, for example. Instead, finding an intellectual property that broadly appeals to that generation and a term as wonderful as #Gentleminions can prove difficult even for studio execs as talented as Felonious Gru.

This note does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

This article was translated by Miriam Salazar