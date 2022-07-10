How do you know if you are getting full liters of LP gas? follow these tips

If you have lp gas tank in you House You know how important it is that you get your supplies liters of gas completeso that you investment give up on you Unfortunately the Stole of this fuel is not something new and it can happen to you, so it is important to know some recommendations Y tips that you can put into practice to verify that they are selling you liters of LP gas complete, if you want to know them keep reading.

know your tank

It is very important that you know tank in depth, just like you gas consumption daily, in this way you will be able to know how much gas you spend in a certain period of time and therefore every when you will have to do a investment to refill your gas. It is important to know how long the amount of gas what you buy and thus wear a better control. You can start by knowing the ability of your tank and keeping track of how many days the last burden of gas you purchased.

Register your gas loads

It is also important to register the amount of gas What’s in your tank before and after fillyou should check this data every time you buy LP gas so that you can compare how does the indicator gas from your tank and you know if asking for the same amount repeatedly increases in the same way, this will make it easier for you to notice irregularities when they want to sell you incomplete liters.

Buy gas in percentages

when buying gas ask them to fill you tank in multiples of 10% of your abilityin this way it will be easier to calculate the previous tips. For example, if your tank is 300 L, you can ask for multiples of 30, for example 30, 60, 90 or 120 L, taking care not to exceed the safe amount (85% of its capacity), in this way you can verify if in the measurer of your tank increased the amount you indicated, that is, if you requested 50% of its capacity, the hand of the indicator of gas should be in the middle.

It is important to know your gas consumption to keep track of the duration of your charge. Photo: Pixabay

check your receipt

check the receipt of purchase and if possible check the indicator of your supplier while loading the gasthe date and time of your receipt must match the data of that moment, likewise the indicator of the pipe must be zero at the time of the burden. It is also recommended that a person who knows the process can accompany you so that between the two of you verify that there is no irregular behavior and that the load is carried out successfully.