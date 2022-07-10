Helmut Marko attacked Checo Pérez; holds the Mexican responsible for abandoning the Austrian GP

The principal adviser of the Red Bull team said that they had warned their drivers beforehand not to try anything at turn 4, where the Mexican suffered contact with George Russell

The main adviser of Red Bull Racing Helmut Markoterm annoyed with Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérezwho left the Austrian Grand Prix due to damage to the RB18 after suffering a touch with George Russell over turn 4 during the first lap of the race.

The Austrian blamed the Mexican for the incident with the pilot of Mercedesand revealed that before the race they they warned their drivers not to try to overtake at turn 4.

Marco recalled the incident experienced in 2020 by the former pilot of Red BullAlex Albonwho in that same area suffered a contact with Lewis Hamiltonwhich caused the Englishman to end up in the gravel and thus lose his hopes of victory.

“We said before the start: ‘Not on the outside of that corner, that’s not possible’. We’ve already had experience with Albon here,” the former pilot mentioned to Sky,

Given the experience of Czech Perezand the second place Max Verstapapen, Helmut It was clear when mentioning that the day’s work was “bitter”.

Given this, Helmut Marko mentioned that what he lived through Perez“Unfortunately, that was unnecessary.”

Sergio Pérez was left without options in Austria after a touch with George Russell’s Mercedes. Formula 1 via Getty Images

In the same way, he mentioned that he sees no risk in the constructors’ championship, nor in the drivers’ championship, since Max Verstappen continues to lead and the energy drink team remains at the top of the championship, as the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr. could not finish either, but this one because of the fire that the ferrari.

“We limited the damage. ferrari and we are more or less at the same level all year round. It’s about little things. We’re not worried, it’s not like we’re suddenly losing the championship here,” he said.

In the same vein, he spoke about the career of Verstappen and mentioned that the RB18 suffered with the yellow tires.

“It was very strange. The first three sets of tires we had an unbelievable amount of wear. We couldn’t explain that. And the funny thing was with that last set of tires we were fast again. Nothing was wrong with the car, but with the tires and in particular their excessive temperature. It was a good decision to switch to a three-stop strategy.”