Hayden Panettiere opens up about her drug and alcohol addiction

Managing fame and high places is not easy, and not everyone is made for this kind of life despite having great talent, in this case, acting. Hayden Panettierewhich you will probably remember for his time in scream 4 and that appear again in scream 6 retaking that same role (thereby becoming part of the new veteran of this rebirth of scream), He has now confessed to People how his addiction to alcohol and opioids was after reaching the peak of his career participating in multiple projects such as Nashville or Heroes. “Things got out of control off set. And as I got older, drugs and alcohol became something I couldn’t live without,” the actress explained.

His first approach to drugs occurred at the age of 15 old, when members of the set where he worked offered him pills and substances. It’s not the first time we’ve heard that Hollywood film sets are bogged down in drugs, of course, but with teenagers involved… That’s another matter. Panettiere has also detailed that she also suffered from a strong postpartum depression, which prompted her to fall into alcoholism to deal with the situation in which she found herself. “With the opioids and alcohol I would do anything to keep myself happy for a moment. Then I felt worse than before. It was a cycle of self-destruction.”







Panettiere bottomed out and now tries to take flight

That addiction of course caused problems with his partner and also with his daughter, to which he assures that at no time: “I never had the feeling that I wanted to hurt my daughter, but I didn’t want to spend time with her either. There was only the color gray in my life.” There came a point where the actress had to fight not to lose her life and remake her environment. He sent her daughter to live in the Ukraine with her father and it destroyed her inside, but it was necessary for her to recover: It was the hardest thing I have ever done. But she wanted to be a good mother, and sometimes that means letting them go. I worked so hard on myself, I had to commit to being incredibly honest.“.

Now the actress is recovered and again faces the challenge of getting into the wheel of interpretation after that fall to hell. She has not been the only artist who has gone through such a process, because even Bradley Cooper himself had problems with drugs. And the same Robert Downey Jr. was in prison before becoming the beloved Iron Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

