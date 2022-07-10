Habiba is the highly anticipated back of Osso, a sublime blend of East and West that crosses lands and cultures to unite them in the name of the freedom to love

Advertisement

Osso, the brilliant Mantuan singer-songwriter of Moroccan origins, fresh from the successes of his previous releases – from the duo with Mr. Rain that resulted in the iconic feat. in “Superstite” (2018) to his latest project “PCASDM”, a release that officially consecrated his solo path to the national scene, highlighting its delicacy and vocal caliber -, he returns to the digital stores with “Habiba” (distr. ADA Music Italy), a bewitching poem in music that highlights the eclecticism of his art and the transversality of his pen.

The piece, a wonderful mix of languages, cultures and sounds, represents the meeting point between the two shining souls of the artist, harmonizing, in a concentration of rhythm and sensuality, the colors, scents and oriental sounds, with emotionality expressive and typically Italian textual minutiae.

Advertisement

A musical fusion that crosses the auditory dimension to touch, envelop and corroborate all the senses, the perfect combination of seduction, idyll, love and magnetism, framed by the freshness and dance to which the hottest season of the year invites us, for a up-tempo track that captures and galvanizes from the very first listening.

«” Habiba “- declares Osso – is the bridge between my homeland, Africa, and the country where I was born and raised, Italy. In this piece I have included everything I am, blending suggestive Arabic melodies with sparkling touches of western electronics ».

The charm of the enchanted and mysterious North African lands is intertwined with the distinctly European emphasis and passion, in a piece that speaks of love, but also of freedom, freedom to love, freedom to express oneself, all embellished by the refined allure of Osso , a versatile and sensitive artist who, through a unique vocality, a strongly distinctive phrasing and a remarkable communicative ability, continues to trace his very personal itinerary in the Italian recording universe and in the hearts of the listeners, with the sensitivity, charisma and finesse of those who make union and multiculturalism an all-round enrichment, capable of integrating and enhancing the experiences and socio-cultural heritage of each individual ethnic group.

Biography.

Osso, pseudonym of Ossama Addahre, is an Italian artist of Moroccan origins born in Castiglione Delle Stiviere (MN) on May 17, 1992. He grew up with Arabic music thanks to his parents, born in Morocco and moved to Italy in the late 1980s. , at the age of 11 he learns to play the guitar by himself and begins to record his voice while he sings. Fascinated by the melodies of Chab Khaled, growing up, he becomes passionate about the impeccable technique of Chris Brown and, in 2011, participates in Studio 2M, the most popular television song contest in Morocco, during which it makes itself known and appreciated by audiences and critics, reaching the quarter-finals. Back in Italy, he graduated and, in 2013, presented himself to X-Factor with colleague Mr. Rain. Between 2014 and 2017, he puts his professional career on hold to graduate in Disciplines of Arts, Music and Entertainment. Stronger than ever, in 2018 she collaborates and interprets the song “Survivor” with Mr. Rain and works on new solo projects experimenting with styles and sounds. In 2019 she gets back into the game at Coca-Cola Future Legend, the music battle led by illustrious names of the Italian music scene, such as Irama, Emis Killa, Annalisa and Charlie Charles. During the pandemic, Osso releases five singles: “Tropical Storm”, “Airplane Mode”, “Dylan Dog”, “Souvenir” and “PCASDM”. In the summer of 2022, he lands on the “Habiba” digital stores, an impeccable mix of languages, sounds and cultures that blends Arab magnetism with typically European emphasis and passion, reconfirming the eclecticism of his art and the transversality of his pen.

Advertisement