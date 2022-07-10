The secret skin of season 3 of Fortnite chapter 3 is Indiana Jones himself, a character that you will surely want to get but you must be the owner of the battle pass and obviously complete a few missions.

And there are very varied missions to get Indiana Jones, among which are finding relics, locating a secret door in the new temple, storing objects of mythical rarities or rolling runaway rocks, among others.

And since we know you don’t want to waste time, we offer you the solution to all Indiana Jones challenges in Fortnite season 3 chapter 3 so you can get the skin in just one afternoon.

VIDEO Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 – Cinematic Trailer

Get Indiana Jones in Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3

If you complete only four of them, you’ll get the skin directly, so you don’t have to complicate your life too much. However, if you want to get the temple explorer style for the skin itself, you’re going to have to beat all 10 quests.

These are all the missions you must complete to get the Indiana Jones skin:

Use the hook glove to swing through the trees

The only difficulty is finding the hook glove, since then using it to swing through the trees is very simple.

Specifically you can find hook gloves in these locations, we advise you to go to the jungle area so you can find a larger set of trees to swing.

Get the hamburrrguesa relics in the temple and the ruins in the same game

We must collect these relics specifically in these two areas:

On the one hand in the temple you must locate a pyramidal area in the center, where we would find the relic next to a tree trunk.

Regarding the ruins, locate the relic in the southeast part.

Deal damage to opponents while driving or on a vehicle

You must inflict damage to enemies while we are driving a vehicle or we are in the seat of it.

Search chests in Tortuous Tunnels

We go to this named location and open five chests to complete the challenge.

Find the secret door on the other side of the main room in the Ruined Ruins.

Ruined Ruins is the new location that has been added to the game and it is located just east of Hot Reels

First we must find four tablets in order (orange dots) and write down exactly the symbol that comes out. Later when we have found the four tablets with symbols and have written them down, we must go to the central area (red dot) to solve a small puzzle and that will give us access to the door in front.

When we enter we must eliminate the walls since they are full of poison dart traps, and when we reach the bottom of the idol, we must turn right since there is a secret compartment and we will locate two chests to complete the mission.

We clarify that we do not offer you the solution of the symbols because they change from game to game, simply write down the symbols that appear when you find the corresponding tablets.

Store an item of mythic or exotic rarity in a tent

Tents spawn randomly on the map, so when you have one, store any Mythic or Exotic rarity items inside it to complete the challenge.

Roll runaway rocks 100m in a single match

There are dozens of runaway rocks, but we invite you to go through the new area located to the west of the map near reality waterfalls where we are going to find more than 10 runaway rocks in the hills. Hit them to make them roll.

Finish in the Top 5 in a match

When there are five players left in a game you will have overcome the challenge.

Deal damage to opponents with a pistol

You must pick up a pistol and deal 750 damage to opponents to pass the challenge.

If you need more help, here we have told you all the news of season 3 of Fortnite chapter 3 and if you need more help.

Regarding weekly challenges, we already have those for week 0, week 1, week 2, week 3, week 4 and week 5.

You also have our Fortnite guide full of general tips and tricks, such as 50 tricks that will help you win games or the best maps in Creative mode (and the codes to access them).