George Clooney’s Batman suit to be auctioned, famous for having marked nipples – Metro World News

The suit worn by George Clooney in the 1997 tape, batman and robin, will be put up for auction. Heritage Auctions described the iconic Batsuit as “constructed of cast foam latex, vinyl, resin components, leather, and other mixed media elements, all expertly painted, finished, and assembled into a life-size mannequin with a hyper-realistic George Clooney head.” with fake prosthetic-grade eyes” and was established in an initial offer of $40,000.

Auctioneers Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena also called the costume “easily the most famous and infamous Batman costume ever designed”, possibly in reference to his detailed nipples, which have been the source of jokes and controversy that has transcended time despite the fact that Clooney’s Batman is considered one of the worst versions of the character.

The suit is remembered for its nipples

“In Val Kilmer’s suit in Batman Forever, the nipples were one of those things that I added. It was not a fetish for me, I was more informed by the Roman armor, like the centurions”, explained José Fernández, who provided the additional detail about the suit.

“In comics, characters always looked like they were spray-painted nude, it was about anatomy, and I like to push anatomy. I don’t know exactly where my head was in the past, but that’s what I remember. And so I added the nipples. I had no idea it was going to end up being all this buzz about itFernandez continued, also adding that the late director Joel Schumacher “loved nipples” and wanted to “show them off” in Batman & Robin, which was the fourth release in the Warner Bros. film franchise after Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992) and Batman Forever (1995).

In addition to the suit other accessories will also be up for auction like the Joker’s purple suit from Jack Nicholson’s Batman, the umbrella used by Danny DeVito’s The Penguin in Batman Returns, and Jim Carrey’s Riddler’s cane from Batman Forever. All items will be available as part of Heritage Auctions’ Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction, taking place from July 22 to 23.