George Clooney could buy Derby County from Rooney

The American actor spoke about his love for the Rams in an interview for Derbyshire Life

He has been following the Derby for some time, and is not only interested in what happens on the pitch

George Clooney has explained why Derby County supporter English in an interview for Derbyshire Life. The American actor became a fan of ensemble led by Rooney after working on Money Monster with fellow actor Jack O’Conellfollower of rams.

“I love the passion for sportClooney explained. The actor, producer and director praised English football: “The crowds are big and they make a lot of noise, but The passion of British football fans takes club loyalty to the next level. I think, in part, that was what made me start to look at football“.

The Hollywood star has claimed that Jack O’Connell “introduced to the Rams a few years ago and he was passionate about his team” and that he “has followed Derby County all his life.” In the wake of that moment, George started watching Derby County games and little by little he began to “understand football better” and to pay attention “in games and team results“.

However, his interest in the English team goes beyond the pitch. “I know there have been problems lately, but nothing that can’t be fixed. And given the circumstances, the team has been working very hard and playing well,” Clooney concluded.

With this last comment he was able to imply that could help Derby County get out of the bad financial situation that suffocates you. The Rams are currently bottom of the Championshipthe English second division.