From Baracca to the Drake The old Cavallino is back – Chronicle

by Leo Turrini

The most iconic brand, the most loved and well-known Italian brand in the world, crosses the 90-year milestone. And so happy birthday to the Prancing Horse, to the symbol of Ferrari: it debuted on the cars of the Scuderia, which at the time were roaring Alfa Romeos, in July 1932. Ready to go, race on the Belgian Ardennes circuit, in Spa Francorchamps (and today will be repeated on the Reds in the Austrian GP). And it was immediately victory …

The origins. Happy birthday to the Cavallino, yet his story begins earlier, because the roots of a legend are always shrouded in the charm of mystery. Almost. It was the year 1923. The 25-year-old Enzo Ferrari was still just a driver.

He was a pioneer of speed, that young man from Modena. He instinctively recognized himself in the suggestions of Futurism. The Engine as a midwife of a New world, that’s it.

In that distant 1923, Ferrari showed up at the starting line of the Savio circuit. Drive an Alfa Romeo. Escorted by the trusted mechanic Giulio Ramponi, the young Enzo darted in triumph under the finish banner, placed in Ravenna in front of the sumptuous basilica of Sant’Apollinare in Classe. Ferrari is in a hurry to go home to Modena. But a distinguished gentleman appears before him. Which looks like this: I am the father of Francesco Baracca, the war hero aviator of the 1915-1918 conflict. My wife has something for her. Could you drop by to say hello?

Here comes the patriotic side of the future Drake. Ferrari has always been an ardent patriot. For him Baracca was an absolute idol: he had followed his exploits in the skies with passion and mourned his disappearance.

The gift. The hero’s mother does not get lost in pleasantries. She says to the pilot who came from Modena: “My son used this symbol, take it, it will bring you luck”. That symbol is the Prancing Horse. Enzo Ferrari is moved, accepts the gift and in 1932, now owner of the Scuderia that bears his name, chooses it as an emblem. Just adding the yellow background, which is the color of the city to which it belongs, Modena.

The mystery. But where did that emblem destined for everlasting glory come from? Eh, here we go to the terrain of fascinating suppositions and almost always one is as good as another.

My favorite is this. The military rules of the time recommended a not simple behavior to the aviator who emerged victorious from a deadly duel in the clouds: go down to recover a piece of the downed enemy aircraft. By way of proof, because there were no satellites, GPS, etc.

The story goes on like this: Baracca one day found the Prancing Horse among the remains of a defeated rival. Which is the icon of the German city of Stuttgart. He likes it, he does it with him and blah blah blah, the rest is now legend. It goes without saying that the German Michael Schumacher was very fond of this story.