Fortnite Season 3: How to complete the challenges of Week 3

Like every week Fortnite is back with a series of missions whose goal is to make players accumulate battle pass pointsin addition to helping to know some details related to the game.

These challenges will be available from 15:00 Spanish time today, June 23 and will end next Wednesday. Users of the battle royale of Epic Games can enjoy a total of 7 missionsalthough you will be able to find two more that will only be activated in the event that any of the previous ones present some type of unforeseen problem.

Fortnite Season 3 Week 3 Missions:

Blow up an enemy player with a Shock Grenade (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Smash or roll runaway rocks with a melee weapon (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds of coming out of the water (0/75) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get the maximum shield in a temple (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Jump from a trampoline (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Charge an opponent while riding a boar (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get 3 seconds in the air inside a ground vehicle (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Upgrade a pistol at an Upgrade Bench (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Hide in a container and a portable toilet in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

As we have already mentioned before, the challenges will only be available until next week, so we recommend that you take advantage of the time to get as many experience points as you can.