Fortnite leaks a new movement mechanic that promises to make the game much more fun

Those of you who have been following the news of Fortnite With me since I started covering it in Season 2 of the last Battle Royale Chapter 2, you will know that I am that typical player who thinks that the crazier the game, the more fun it will be to play. And, the truth, the return of the bolonchos to this Season 3 and all the changes that have landed with the new update 21.10 contribute to the game is going through one of the best moments of Chapter 3 in that sense.

The thing is that a clip has been leaked as a result of the release of the aforementioned patch showing one of those unpublished movement mechanics that I want to see already in the game. The reason? I think it will make your games much more dynamic and I’m looking forward to enjoying it already in Fortnite. I leave you with all the details below:

The known leaker with InTheShade leaked a Fortnite video in which you can see a new movement mechanic

leaked a Fortnite video in which you can see a new movement mechanic This would have to see with some skates with which we could slide through the game map ❗

❗ The animations are not finished yet, but you can already see the fluidity with which we could go through the game scenario ✅

✅ I leave you with the video so you can take a look with your own eyes

I promise I wasn’t that hyped for something Fortnite since the arrival of the cars was leaked in Season 3 of the last Chapter 2 of the game. Are you as high up as I am with all this?