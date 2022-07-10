Fortnite Indiana Jones Guide: How to Get the New Indy Skin

After weeks of waiting, Indiana Jones has finally been added to Fortnite. Unlike many licensed characters, you don’t need to spend any money to play as Indy in the game. Instead, you have to complete a series of challenges to earn the skin, along with a set of cosmetics. Indiana Jones.

In this guide, we will walk you through completing all the challenges to unlock the Indiana Jones skins in Fortnite.

How to get Indiana Jones in Fortnite

Buy the Season 3 Battle Pass

Before you get to the missions themselves, you need to purchase the Season 3 Battle Pass for 950 V-bucks. You can get 1,000 V-bucks for around $8, or if you bought a previous battle pass, you may already have enough V-bucks set aside. Once you purchase the Season 3 Battle Pass, you will be able to start progressing towards the Indiana Jones missions.

Complete the Indiana Jones missions

Use the grapple glove to swing from trees (10)

Reward: Raider’s Relic Harvesting Tool

As we covered during the week 2 quest guide, you’ll want to get your hands on the Grapple Gloves, which are found at stations all over the map and can also be found inside chests. Once you have one, use it to swing from 10 trees to complete this quest. Note that you do not need to swing from all 10 trees within the same match.

Collect the Durrrburger relic from The Temple and the Ruins in a single match (2)

Back Bling Expedition Bag

This one is a bit trickier, as both locations will be extremely busy with other players. In our experience, it’s best to land in The Temple first, as this area is usually busier and therefore harder to survive. Once you arrive, you’ll see a Durrrburger Relic icon on your HUD, so make sure to grab it in the underground area of ​​the Temple. Make sure to stock up on weapons while searching for the Relic. Then head southeast to The Ruins and do the same.

You may run into other enemy players, but if you have weapons on you, you should be able to defend yourself. If not, we recommend avoiding contact with the enemy. You have to collect both Relics within the same match for it to count, so it might be a good idea to visit these locations during a match when the Battle Bus spawns far away so you’re less likely to run into enemy players.

Damage opponents while traveling or standing in a vehicle (500)

Reward: Rogue Archeology Wrap

This is one of the most complicated of the group, since it depends on luck. It’s recommended to work your way into this challenge gradually, rather than trying to deal 500 damage in one fell swoop. If you come across a vehicle, make sure you’re stocked up on decent medium to long range weapons before you get in. Then drive to a high traffic area like Tilted Towers or one of the other main hubs. Drive and when you see an enemy, switch to the passenger seat to fire as many shots as you can. Even if you get a takedown, you’ll still need to dish out more damage to complete this one, so repeat the process until you’ve reached 500 damage dealt. This one is cumulative, so you don’t need to earn all 500 in a single match.

Search chests in Shifty Shafts (5)

Rewards: Banner Icon

At first, this challenge might seem difficult due to the sheer volume of players you’ll find in Shifty Shafts (seriously, we counted 17 other players when we tried it!), but there’s a much easier method than landing right in the middle of this area. . Instead, aim for the mountain to the north, just east of Logjam Lotus, where you’ll find significantly fewer players. It may still take a few tries to open five chests, as this area doesn’t have as much loot as some others, but it’s much safer.

How to get the Indiana Jones skin (Temple Explorer)

In typical fashion Fortnite, there is an additional Indiana Jones skin that you can win. this is from the movie Temple of Doom, with Indy in damaged clothing. Once you’ve earned the Indiana Jones starter skin by completing all four challenges listed above, you’ll unlock five more challenges. If you finish these, you will be rewarded with the Indiana Jones (Temple Explorer) skin.

Find the secret door beyond the main chamber in shuffled Shrines (1)

Reward: Indy’s Dustoff emote

This one is tricky, not only because the objective itself is confusing, but because you’ll have a ton of players to deal with as you try to solve the puzzle. Because of that, we recommend trying this later when this area isn’t as hot. Either way, what you need to do is visit the areas marked on the map above, within the new POI shuffled Shrines. Each of the four locations contains a broken rune that changes color every match. You have to visit each of them and take note of what color they are.

Then, once you’ve seen what color each rune is, you need to head to the middle of this area and go down one floor, where you’ll find another set of runes in front of a door. What you need to do is match each rune in front of you to the ones you found along the perimeter of this area. The broken rune in the southwest of Shuffled Shrines joins the leftmost rune in front of the door, the northwest rune goes with the middle left rune, the middle northernmost rune corresponds to the right middle rune, and the eastern rune represents the rightmost rune. You need to rotate the runes in front of the door to match the colors of the broken runes around the outside. Remember, the colors change every game.

Having opened the door, you will need to carefully walk down the hall. Look at the walls and you will notice holes from which deadly arrows can come out. If you get close enough, you can activate them before taking a step back. Keep doing this until you reach the end, where your prize awaits. Well, one of them anyway. Grab the Golden Tomatohead and the entire area will start shaking. At this point, look directly to the right of the giant skull on the wall and you’ll see a plant blocking a path, which leads to the secret room. As soon as you set foot here, you’ll earn credit for completing this challenge.

Hide an item of mythic or exotic rarity in a tent (1)

Reward: Indy’s Escape Spray

This one can be tricky, as not only do you have to find a tent, but you also have to find a mythical or exotic weapon. Your best option is to visit one of the NPCs on the map above and buy an exotic/mythic weapon from them using gold bars. Sure, you can also find these items in the world, but they are hard to come by. Remember, mythical weapons like gold and exotics are a light blue color. Keep looting as much as you can, and when you find a tent, throw your exotic or mythic weapon inside to complete this one.

Roll Runaway Boulders for 100 meters in a single match (100)

Reward: Doctor Jones emote

This search is much easier than it seems. What you need to do is land around Rave Cave where you will find a handful of huge runaway Boulders on top of big hills. We have marked one on the map above. Land on the north side of the Rock and attack its base with your harvesting tool. It will then roll down the hill, and if you are on the north side of it, the rock will easily reach over 100 meters of travel.

Damage opponents with a pistol (750)

Reward: First Misadventure Loading Screen

For this mission, keep your eyes peeled for rare pistols and do your best to damage enemy players with them. Depending on your skill level, you might be able to complete this in one match, but dealing 750 damage with a pistol will probably take a while. Prioritize using a pistol and take advantage of unsuspecting enemies to complete this one quickly.

Place in the top 5 in a match (1)

Reward: Emergency Raft Glider

This is probably the most direct goal of the bunch. If you’re fighting, do your best to play passively, make sure you’re stocked up on health and gear, and don’t engage enemies unless you’re sure you’ll secure elimination. With a little luck and patience, you’ll make it to the top five.

