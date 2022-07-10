Fortnite Chapter 3: reveal if this Indiana Jones item is pay-to-win | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Nothing like taking advantage of pay-to-win articles in Fortnite. The developers of Epic Games are careful not to add elements that alter the balance of the games. However, there are times when the technicians let some details slip, and that seems to have happened with the Indiana Jones articles.

Indiana Jones’s speeder (Emergency Raft), inspired by the raft scene in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doomis considered by the community of Fortnite as a pay-to-win item.

It happens that, as you can see in the video below, the player is hidden behind the glider for a short period of time and the entire animation lasts one second. While this may not seem like a concern to the casual gamer, every millisecond counts in competitive scenarios.

So yes, we can say that Indy’s glider is a pay-to-win cosmetic item because it hides the player behind the raft, preventing the player from being attacked by rivals on the ground. There is a possibility that Epic Games will completely disable custom animation in competitive matches. Maybe it’s just a matter of time.

FORTNITE | How to get the Emergency Raft Glider

Collect the Durrrburger relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match.

Damage opponents while traveling or standing in a vehicle.

Search chests in Shifty Shafts.

Use the grappling glove to swing from the trees.

FORTNITE | Week 5 Missions

Destroy giant mushrooms with a Saw Thrower (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from above with a Designated Marksman Rifle (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Collect floating circles near Reality Falls (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from a distance of 10 meters or less with a Charge Submachine Gun (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deploy a Portable Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/50) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get a Portable Fort and a Saw Thrower in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Floors and Ruined Ruins (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.