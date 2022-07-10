First trailer and poster of ‘The Last Duel’, Ridley Scott’s medieval feat with Matt Damon and Adam Driver

The next film to be released by octogenarian Ridley Scott almost seems like a return to the themes of his first feature film, the duelistspremiered 44 years ago with two knights locked in a duel to the death. But instead of transporting us to France at the beginning of the 19th century during the Napoleonic wars, with The Last Duel will take us even further into the past, until the fourteenth century and also in France.

And it will do so with three exceptional protagonists, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and one jodie eat risen after the success of the series killing eve (will also be in FreeGuy, the new Ryan Reynolds as the protagonist and which opens in theaters in mid-August). A threesome for a story betrayed loyalties, lies, abuse and fights to the death.

Based on a true event, adapts the novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France written by eric jager narrating the events of the last legal duel to the deathwith the consent of the king, which took place in France with two opponents fighting for his honor or his version of history, and a woman who claims to have been outraged.





Set during the Hundred Years’ War, which pitted France against England, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) is a knight respected for his valor on the battlefield, and the noble squire Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver) a man admired for his intelligence and eloquence. Both will be the duelists when Carrouges’s wife, Margaret (Jodie Eat), assure her husband that she has been raped by LeGrisan accusation he denies.

The duel, approved by King Carlos VI, It will be the judgment of God to decide who is rightbut in the event that LeGris wins, Marguerite would be burned at the stake for false accusations.

And to check how the film has turned out for Scott, we can take a look at it now to its first official trailer released by 20th Century Studios (still in original English version).

In the elaboration of the script to adapt the original book, the director and screenwriter have contributed nicole holofcener (Oscar nominated for Can you ever forgive me?), and also Matt Damon himself and Ben Affleck, who also plays a supporting role as Count Pierre d’Alençon. And by the way both remembering old times, when Affleck and Matt won the Oscar for best original screenplay by The unstoppable Will Hunting of 1997.

the premiere of The Last Duel has been postponed several times due to the pandemic, but the arrival in theaters has been fixed for October 15, both in the United States and in Spain (in addition, House of Gucci, also by Ridley Scott, is scheduled to premiere at the end of November). As an appetizer it has been released together with the trailer the first official poster of the movie.

Poster of ‘The Last Duel’ 20th Century Studios

