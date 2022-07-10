False promises, scam and gambling

The cryptocurrencies they are already a reality that seems to have come to stay, despite their recent falls. Along with them, thousands of self proclaimed gurus congregate on social networks claiming to have the key to not pay taxes, get rich and change your life. They offer advice and guidelines to avoid taxes and invest, yes, at a modest price. Under slogans such as “Spain steals from you” they encourage all their followers to join their payment communitiesto sign up for their exclusive courses and to invest through them.

Luis is the name of one of these gurus who claim to have the market recipe. Around him revolves his mark: CryptoSpain. Not much more personal information is known about one of the influencers Spanish of cryptocurrencies. The proposed strategy is clear and the designated enemy is the state, whom he accuses of robbing citizens through taxes. “We have a State that does not stop massacring you, it just wants your money”, “the solution is to be selfish and look out for yourself” or “the rich do not pay taxes. And you?”, Are some of the messages that he sends to his more than 250,000 followers on all platforms.

@cryptospain ♬ Epic Music(842228) – Pavel

To combat the State, CryptoSpain offers a number of services in which the knowledge necessary to elude the State and its mechanisms is revealed. The range of possibilities is wide, from formations on-line to membership in exclusive groups.

This is not the only way of business that cryptocurrencies are generating based on take advantage of humble people. So-called knowledgeable investors seek recruit small investors those who ‘manage’ their investments. Of course they have no knowledge and the only thing they are looking for is appropriating the benefits of othersdefraud users and form networks with a logic of pyramid scheme.

Javier Biosca is one of these scammers pointing Emilia Zaballos, lawyer and president of the Association of People Affected by Investments in Cryptocurrencies. Against Biosca there is already an open judicial process that has almost 800 affected persons and, for the 818 million scam. “He is charged with the crime of continued scammisappropriation, money laundering, crimes against the public treasury, falsification of commercial documents and misleading advertising”, confirms Zaballos.

Multiple groups of investors have seen the vein through which to make money by cheating and scamming people. Zaballos singles out four groups above all: Attiora, NexFolio, Pullman Y MyCapital. The lawyer talks about billions scammed and asks all those affected to come together to form a class action lawsuit. “We need them to band together. you have to go to collective actions, where you can actually get injunctions and locks, before they take the money out in cold wallets. In addition, it saves money for the complainants and speeds up the procedures, ”says the lawyer.

It is evident that a new business has emerged and they command it coaches economic and alleged investors that they are knowing how to take advantage of the desperation and precariousness of the people. It is not necessary to have great knowledge of economics, the stock market or the market to access cryptocurrencies or NFT’s, they are to just one click of anyone who has an electronic device. Invasive advertising and a constant bombardment These are the ingredients that were missing from this mixture to be present in the daily life of the entire population.

They assure, these gurus, that it is not necessary either no kind of knowledge, in order to attract the maximum number of possible users. Courage and wanting to take the leap are the only essential variables that indicate, added to a individualistic and selfish discourse that strips of all public and social obligation and encourages to seek maneuvers to avoid paying taxes and collaborate with public services. This speech does dent in the popular classes and with less purchasing power, who seek to get out of precariousness and poverty through any mechanism.

To learn more about this, ElPlural.com has contacted Bayta Diaz, psychologist at the Institute of Psychology and Research Controls and expert in behavioral addictions. Regarding the profile that is most repeated in this market and to which these gurus are oriented, Diaz explains that “they are clearly going to young peoplethat they don’t have training nor perhaps a more realistic perspective than investing in the stock market”. The intention, supported by sentimental arguments, is none other than capture taking advantage of ignorance.

“They have little ethics, they use a lot of income need, of recognition. Knowing that the product you are selling carries risks, the image you are presenting to your potential customers is one of security”, Diaz comments on the way these people are recruited. “We are talking about young people, whose income is not usually very abundant, they have a significant impact on the promises what they do to them,” he adds.

In addition, it cannot be ignored that the very nature of this type of investment is similar, if not the same, to any another form of gambling. Promises of an economic reward, of a large sum of money, only in exchange for ‘taking risks’, betting, speculating. “The stock market gambling is an old acquaintance. The addictive potential is not the same as in gambling, but when the disorder develops has the same characteristics: the need to invest more, more and more frequently, generates discomfort and anxiety by not being able to do it”, says the psychologist contacted by this newspaper.

To this problem is collaborating the wide application network available to make this type of investment. The short term investmentby projecting profits or losses without a large lead time, increases addictive potential of these operations. The publicity of this type of investment is more and more present and the personalities, such as Matt Damon, who do not hesitate to be visible face of these products. The consequence, thousands of low-income people that they have lost few savings they hadyour salary or even your own assets cheated by the deceptive possibility of leaving your vital situation.

This is the reality that transfers the Association of Affected by Investments in Cryptocurrencies. Its president, the lawyer Emilia Zaballos, confirms to this newspaper that “the profile of people who come to the association they are not big investors or people who are familiar with the investment world. It is the families, it is the day to day and the few savings of small investors”. In addition, he highlights that “they lack three fundamental characteristics: the information about the products in which they invest, the training Y familiarize yourself with the product”, which leaves them exposed to these scammers.

Zaballos points out that the main problem detected is that “misleading advertising is being done. The easy life is being sold philosophy of the ball, that you can earn a lot of money without even having studies, training, working and without risks”. In addition, it highlights that scammers and recruiters resort to “you are foolish and you are missing this opportunity” to attract and retain people with a great ignorance of the stock market world.

The president of the association does not hesitate to point out that “they are big smoke sellers with business skills, the appearance of a good person, who gain trust from all over the world and they always start by complying”. However, with the arrival of the crisis and when many users have wanted to collect their assets, this has been denied.

Zaballos is clear: “First they capture them and then they follow the logic of pyramid scheme”. The logic is very simple, they sell them that “it is very safe, when it is the opposite, the product itself is very volatile and high risk. there is bad faith”.

Thousands and thousands of affected accumulate all over the world. Family savings, low wages and requested loans, which can never be repaid, are lost in the stock market mud seeking to improve reality and combat precariousness of those who cast their last hopes on a well with bottom, but with owner. Deceived by unceremonious individuals, who are used to making a fortune at the expense of others, they see how the last opportunity they were sold does not exist and they add one more stone to their precarious backpacks.

Undeniable, for anyone who is not an individualistic liberal shark, is the need to establish a regulation to oversee a world that expands at will, destroying everything in its path. Just as obvious is the need to to pursue to all those people who, taking advantage of the desperation and ingenuity of their peers, they get rich. Questionable is, at least, if a technology already taken over by the great fortunes and oligarchs can include and expand to a whole society with logics different from those we already know and that have proven to be exclusive, suffocating and accurate with the humblest, the working class.