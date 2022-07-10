Fall Guys surpasses Fortnite in popularity on Twitch

Fall Guys continues to climb in popularity. After reaching 50 million players two weeks after being launched on other platforms under the format ‘Free-to-Play’the title developed by Mediatonic set a trend again Twitter.

The video game continues to rise on the streaming site, because according to data from Twitch Tracker, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout It is the seventh category with the most views, showing an average of 75 thousand users viewing the game.

The most popular category is just chatting, maintaining an average of 362 thousand users connected. In the second place is League of Legends with 147 thousand, third place goes to Grand Theft Auto V with 140 thousand, the fourth position is for VALORANT with 130 thousand, the fifth place goes to CS:GO with 102 thousand and sixth place goes to apex legends with an average of 76 thousand viewers.

Fall Guys surpasses Fortnite in viewers on Twitch

It should be mentioned, that Fall Guys so far it has surpassed Fortnite, another of the free titles of Epic Games which is currently in the Top 9 most viewed games. The battle royale maintains an average of 62 thousand spectators.

Since the release of Fall Guys in August 2020, when the title was exclusive to PlayStation Y pcthe platform game has a maximum record of 708 thousand users watching games on Twitter. This record dates from August 28, 2020.

Now, more and more streamers are returning to Fall Guys due to the growth it has had since its expansion to other consoles such as Xbox Y switch.

Season 1 for all platforms brings new levels and obstacles, adding new challenges for those who have previously enjoyed the game.

