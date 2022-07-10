F1 2022 live: Austrian Grand Prix live: Formula 1 car race result live online

LIVE Result | Austrian GP 2022 F1

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 71/71 CHARLES LECLERC TAKES FIRST PLACE IN THE AUSTRIA GRAND PRIX. FERRARI WINS AT THE HOUSE OF RED BULL.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 71/71 LAST ROUND! LECLERC IS GOING TO TAKE IT

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 70/71 Leclerc’s difference with Verstappen drops to 2.6.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 69/71 Leclerc continues to suffer with the accelerator, but the difference with Verstappen remains. Total drama!

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 68/71 Verstappen trims Leclerc’s lead albeit just barely. 2.7 seconds.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 66/71 Verstappen fights against his own car to try to put Leclerc in trouble… but he can’t do anything else. In turn, they ask the Monegasque to move his foot a little to try not to have the accelerator problem that he had previously reported.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 64/71 Verstappen stays 3.6 seconds behind. Ferrari is breathing because Leclerc’s pace is improving.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 63/71 They tell Leclerc that his car is fine. It should be noted that Russell, the one who ruined Checo Pérez’s race, is already in fourth place.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 62/71 UUUUUUY. Leclerc advises that the car feels a bit ‘strange’.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 60/71 When Sainz was going to overtake Verstappen, his car caught fire, which generated the Virtual Safety Car. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen entered the pits to change tires. A great final fight is coming between the men of Ferrari and Red Bull!

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 58/71 It can’t be, dramatic moment. Carlos Sainz’s car begins to smoke and in a short time catches fire. Carlos Sainz did not leave his car and on the radio he only heard “no no no no”. The good thing is that right now the pilot is fine. Can not be! Ferrari was 1-2 and now we will have a heads up between Leclerc and Verstappen for the first position because we have a virtual safety car.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 56/71 Sainz is hunting Verstappen. The Spanish driver is getting closer to the Red Bull man with what would make the Italian team take the 1-2.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 55/71 Russell, who complained about the speed of the W13 and who ruined Checo’s race, sits in sixth place behind Ocon and with a good chance of passing him.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 53/71 This may be the winning rebase. Charles Leclerc with new tires, puts the car on Verstappen to win the position. The current world champion tried to defend but the reality is that it was a matter of time for either of the two Ferraris to overtake him.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 52/71 As Hamilton is called to the pits, Russell complains about going too slow in the Mercedes W13. By the way, Latifi becomes the second retirement of the race after Checo Prez.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 51/71 Verstappen passes Sainz with what is the new leader of the race, but with more worn tires than the two Ferrari men.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 49/71 Watch out here, Leclerc gives up first place to Carlos Sainz after going to the pits. In fact, Verstappen also passes the Monegasque and… there will be another battle at the top.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 47/71 Despite the incidents of Checo and Vettell, only the threat of a sanction was the most relevant aspect of the Austrian Grand Prix as the two Ferraris seem to have controlled the first two positions.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 46/71 Alonso’s is also noteworthy. He started in the last place and now he is already in the number 5 position.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 44/71 Like Hamilton, Charles Leclerc only has one more strike without penalty. The leader of the race could get into trouble.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 42/71 Albon and Magnussen lose positions due to their pit stops. Warning flag for Hamilton, the next they will penalize him.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 40/71 Sebastian Vettel’s top that does not deserve a Virtual Safety Car, much less a Safety Car.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 38/71The change of tires has benefited Verstappen. He has become the fastest pilot at the moment.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 38/71 Verstappen doesn’t fight Sainz, he gives him second place because he pitted for a new set of hard tyres.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 37/71 Carlos Sainz is coming. Verstappen is going to lose second place to the Spanish driver… and let’s see if there is no fight between Carlos and Charles for the first position.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 36/71 Five second penalty for Lando Norris for exceeding track limits.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 35/71 Verstappen has no rhythm and from the box they tell him that it is most likely that there will be no change of tires.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 33/71 Verstappen sees Leclerc pass. The Dutchman does not resist him, so he loses first place.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 32/71 We are approaching the halfway point of the race. It is worth mentioning that all the pilots have already passed through the pits.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 30/71 What courage is going to give them as they are giving me. George Russell, who caused the crash Checo Pérez… is already in ninth place.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 30/71 Lewis Hamilton complained about a bad pit stop on the part of the Mercedes yes team, since it was more than four seconds.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 28/71 Due to Sainz’s entry into the pits… Max Verstappen becomes the new race leader. Be careful, because the Dutchman may not last long because his tires were changed very early

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 26/71 Returning to the topic of Checo… the Mexican’s car must have something that he hasn’t been able to return and… what he was telling you. Checo Prez leaves the race. He had times over a minute WITH THE NUMBER 19! A disaster what the Mexican pilot experienced today.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | return 24/71 And another very interesting battle is that of Magnussen, Norris, Alonso, Schumacher and Zhou. All five cars turned around at the same time in a small group!

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 22/71 There is a big fight in search of sixth place. Tsunoda keeps it, but has behind the Ocon, Zhou and Alonso. We’ll see who can do with the position.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 20/71Checo Pérez has not been able to leave last place, while George Russell has already won a couple of places (Latifi and Bottas).

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 18/71 Just like last year… Verstappen overtakes Lewis Hamilton to place in third place.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 17/71 Verstappen, who had dropped to eighth, is now fourth behind Hamilton and the two Ferraris.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 16/71 The two drivers who collided on lap one, Checo and Russell remain in 20th and 19th place, respectively. They have not been able to return to the race, even, they are behind Latifi and Bottas.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 14/71 Max Verstappen goes to the pits to change their tires for hard rims. The Dutch driver falls, after losing the lead with Leclerc, to eighth place.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 12/71 The race has a new leader. Charles Leclerc went around the inside at turn number four to pass Max Verstappen who is complaining about no longer having tires.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 11/71 The race stewards have given George Russell a five second penalty for causing the collision with Prez.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 10/71 Checo Prez seems not to recover from the incident with Russell. When it comes to the fight for first place, Verstappen maintains his position against Leclerc who is attacking him with great violence.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 8/71 We revive the Checo Prez incident with George Russell that has the Mexican in the last place.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 7/71Verstappen leads Leclerc eight tenths. The Monegasque driver cannot get close, even with DRS open.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 5/71 Russell says that Checo went to him. The stewards will have the last word to see if they penalize the British driver. Meanwhile, Checo is in last place.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 3/71 Checo Prez returns to the pits. They put hard rubbers on the Mexican. Another type of race is coming for the Mexican who, as always, must climb positions. Indeed, Russell’s maneuver on Checo will be investigated.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 2/71 It had been a clean start… but Checo Prez puts pressure on George Russell, they touch with what They send the Red Bull man to the sand trap and from there to the last place.

Austrian F1 GP 2022 | Lap 1/71 The lights go out and the Austrian Grand Prix begins!

8:02 | start the formation lap led by the poleman Max Verstappen.

8:00 | oops, friends… there is a threat of rain. Maybe the start is normal, but the clouds are loaded so anything can happen. Watch out with that.

Red Bull responds to Checo Prez: “Our race is against Ferrari and Mercedes”

7:50 | The Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez is fully involved in the fight for the drivers’ world championship and that has caused there to be questions to Red Bull about if there is any favoritism towards Max Verstappento which the Austrian squire replied: “We have a race within our team but you must not forget that they are both driving for the same team, and then our race is against Ferrari and Mercedes.”

7:45 | The ceremony before the start of the race begins. The pilots are on the track as well as a grand piano that livens up this part of the F1ESTA in Austria.

Czech Prez talks about his sanction

7:37 | eye here The reason why Checo Prez started in 13th position in the sprint race It was because I received a punishment for go outside the limits of the track. The above is judged by the Mexican pilot himself:

“I paid the result of a system that is not ready. I believe that should be penalized before Q3 and not in Q3 because I lose all my tires, damage the engine, etc. In the end the system is not ready for these kinds of rules.

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko highlight the performance of Checo Prez

7:30 | In Red Bull they continue to be surprised by the quality of Checo Prez. The foregoing after the Mexican driver made a good comeback in the sprint race: “It was a great race from the thirteenth starting place. It was more than we expected. It’s a much better starting position for Sunday’s race”;

7:22| Formula 1 leaves us this survey. Who do you think is leading the race after the first lap?

7:15| who wouldn’t want to be jack wolf? The son of toto wolf had a little talk with the Formula 1 drivers. Friends, this day I met envy.

Friends of MARCA Of course… have a good morning! Am Gael Gonzalez and will have the pleasure of bringing you the shares of the Austrian Grand Prix in our already famous minute by minute. Checo Prez has been growing this weekend and with his last comeback (started the sprint race in 13th place and finished it in 5th position to start in the same place) has kindled the hope of the Mexican fans to obtain one more podium. So without further ado, let’s go with this preview for the start of the race.